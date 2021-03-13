How to Watch Big Ten Semifinal Games on Saturday; Game Times, TV, Point Spreads

The four elite teams in the Big Ten are on center stage on Saturday in the conference tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here's how to watch Michigan-Ohio State and Illinois-Iowa, with game times, TV information and the latest point spreads.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There's no doubt that the Big Ten has been the best basketball country all year, and fans get a huge treat on Saturday when the league's four best teams will play in the two afternoon semifinal games.

In this first game, Michigan and Ohio State will tangle, in a rematch of what many people have said was the best regular season game of the year. Michigan won that first meeting, but it could have gone either way. Injuries could be a huge factor in this game on both sides. (See below)

The same can be said of Illinois and Iowa, who will meet in the second game. They are probably the two hottest teams in the league right now, and their first meeting was epic too, with Illinois winning a game that was basically a one- or two-possession game for all 40 minutes.

The Big Ten Network handled the first three rounds of games, but now the tourney switches to CBS, with their No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the telecast for both games.

Here's everything you need to know about the two Big Ten conference semifinal games, including the latest movement on the point spreads.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 5 Ohio State

When : 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 13.

: 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 13. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Latest Line: Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under is 142.

Nugget to know: Ryan Young had a huge game for Ohio State Friday, scoring 18 first-half points. But he took and elbow to the head and sat out the rest of the game. He had his second concussion of the season and will not play on Saturday. Michigan's Isaiah Livers is also out with a foot injury, according to reports out of Michigan on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-7 Livers is averaging 13.1 points per game and has made a team-high 50 three-pointers this season. Two big injuries.

Poll rankings: Michigan is No. 4 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, dropping two spots after losses to Illinois and Michigan State in the final week of the regular season. Ohio State is No. 9 in AP, and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. They were as high as No. 4 prior to their four-game losing streak.

Kenpom.com rankings: Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the Kenpom.com rankings, behind only unbeaten Gonzaga. Ohio State is No. 7.

Last time out: . Michigan beat Maryland 79-66 in the quarterfinals on Friday, with point guard Mike Smith setting a tournament record with 15 assists. Ohio State beat Purdue 87-78 in its quarterfinal game, and beat Minnesota 79-75 in the second round a night earlier.

Last meeting: The two teams played the best regular season game of the year in in Columbus on Feb. 24, 2021, with both teams playing at a high level. Michigan won 92-87, and made 11-of-23 three-pointers. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 22 points. Daryl Washington Jr., was great in defeat, scoring 30 points for the Buckeyes in a losing effort. It was their only scheduled meeting this year.

TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Iowa

When : 3:30 p.m. ET, (approx.) Saturday, March 13.

: 3:30 p.m. ET, (approx.) Saturday, March 13. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Latest Line: Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. At 2 p.m. it was down to 3 points. The over/under is 155.5.

Nugget to know: Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp played through an ankle injury on Friday and looked healthy enough, but it will be interesting to see how it feels playing on back-to-back days. Iowa isn't the same team without him.

Poll rankings: Illinois is No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, its highest ranking of the year. Iowa is No. 5 in AP, and No. 6 in the Coaches poll.

Kenpom.com rankings: Illinois is ranked No. 3 in the Kenpom.com rankings, behind only unbeaten Gonzaga and Michigan. Iowa is No. 4.

Last time out: . Illinois pounded Rutgers 90-61 in its quarterfinal win on Friday. Iowa beat Wisconsin 62-57 in its quarterfinal win, holding the Badgers to their second-lowest points total of the season.

Last meeting: The two teams played only once this year, with Illinois winning 80-75 on Jan. 29, 2021. Illinois' backcourt dominated that game, with Ayo Dosunmu scoring 25 points and Trent Frazier getting 24.

TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 – Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 – Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 – Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 – Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Game 8 – Ohio State 87, Purdue 79 (OT)

Game 9 –Illinois 90. Rutgers 61

Game 10 – Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 – No. 1 seed Michigan vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

vs. No. 5 seed – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) Game 12 – No. 2 seed Illinois vs. No. 3 seed Iowa, 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 – (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)