How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Against Penn State at the Palestra on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — No. 1 Purdue basketball is set to take on Penn State at the historic Palestra on Sunday. The Boilermakers are looking to remain undefeated in Big Ten road matchups coming off a 71-69 win at No. 24 Ohio State.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry, a former Purdue assistant under Matt Painter.

How to watch No. 1 Purdue against Penn State

Who: No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and Penn State Nittany Lions (11-4, 2-2)

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and Penn State Nittany Lions (11-4, 2-2) What: Purdue's second straight game away from Mackey Arena.

Purdue's second straight game away from Mackey Arena. When: 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7. Where: The Palestra in Philadelphia

The Palestra in Philadelphia TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz

Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: Purdue Sports Network | wazy.com (online), Satellite Ch. 136 or 196 (SiriusXM), Ch. 958 (SXM App)

Purdue Sports Network | wazy.com (online), Satellite Ch. 136 or 196 (SiriusXM), Ch. 958 (SXM App) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott AP poll: Purdue came in at No. 1 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll for the fourth straight week before losing to Rutgers. Penn State was unranked.

Purdue came in at No. 1 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll for the fourth straight week before losing to Rutgers. Penn State was unranked. KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 7 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday. Penn State is ranked No. 47 overall out of 363 teams.

Purdue is No. 7 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday. Penn State is ranked No. 47 overall out of 363 teams. Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Penn State went 14-17 overall and 7-13 in the conference.

Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Penn State went 14-17 overall and 7-13 in the conference. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Penn State, having a 43-13 record against the Nittany Lions, including 4-0 at neutral sites. Painter and Shrewsberry meet for the third time after a pair of games last season.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.3 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 62.6 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 12.1 ppg, 2.4 apg, 33.3 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.3 spg

Penn State Nittany Lions

G Jalen Pickett: 17.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7.3 apg, 48.8 FG pct

G Seth Lundy: 13.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.3 3-point FG pct

G Andrew Funk: 12.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 abg, 41.3 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 398-193 overall record with the program, including a 197-116 mark in the Big Ten. With just two more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State: Shrewsberry is in his second season at the helm for the Nittany Lions and has posted a 24-20 overall record with the program. After his playing career at Hanover college, he had assistant coaching stints with Wabash and DePauw before joining the coaching staff at Marshall as the director of basketball operations.

In 2005, Shrewsberry took a head coaching position at IU South Bend and would later join Butler as an assistant, helping the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. He came to Purdue for the first of two stints with the program in 2011. He spent seven seasons as an assistant with the Boston Celtics before rejoining the Boilermakers from 2019-2021. On March 15, 2021, Shrewsberry was named the 14th head coach at Penn State.

