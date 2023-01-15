How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Michigan State on Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Purdue basketball hits the road for a matchup with Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Breslin Center. A win over the Spartans would give the Boilermakers a 17-1 record, which would match the best start in school history since 1987-88.

Purdue sits atop the Big Ten standings with a 5-1 record in the conference. Michigan State enters the game with a 12-5 overall record, including a 4-2 mark in league play. A win for either team will have an impact on conference title implications early in the second half of the regular season.

"It would be huge," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Any time you look at the standings and you're in a position when we're the only team with one loss, and now you can give one of those other teams with two losses and push them to three. Especially on their home court, that's easier said than done."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

What: The first of a pair of upcoming road matchups for Purdue.

When: 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 16.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell AP poll: Purdue came in at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Michigan State was unranked but was among six Big Ten schools receiving votes.

Purdue came in at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Michigan State was unranked but was among six Big Ten schools receiving votes. KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 6 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Sunday. Nebraska is ranked No. 43 overall out of 363 teams.

Purdue is No. 6 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Sunday. Nebraska is ranked No. 43 overall out of 363 teams. Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Michigan State went 23-13 and 11-9 in the conference. After a victory over Davidson, the Spartans lost to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Michigan State went 23-13 and 11-9 in the conference. After a victory over Davidson, the Spartans lost to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Michigan State with a 73-56 record but is just 14-16 against the Spartans under Matt Painter. The Boilermakers have won eight of the last 12 matchups.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.3 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 62.9 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 13.2 ppg, 2.4 apg, 36.6 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.0 3-point FG pct

Michigan State Spartans

G Tyson Walker: 13.9 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.4 rpg, 40.0 3-point FG pct

F Joey Hauser: 13.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 40.3 3-point FG pct

G A.J. Hoggard: 12.5 ppg, 6.2 apg, 4.0 rpg, 41.7 FG pct

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 400-193 overall record with the program, including a 199-116 mark in the Big Ten. With a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Jan. 13, Painter became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Izzo is in his 28th season at the helm for the Spartans. He is the winningest head coach in Big Ten men's basketball history with a career record of 678-272 with the program. In his illustrious coaching career, Izzo has led Michigan State to eight Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a National Championship in 2000.

Under Izzo, the Spartans have claimed 10 Big Ten regular season titles and six Big Ten Tournament championships. Michigan State has never posted a losing record during his tenure.

