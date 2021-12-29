How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Nicholls State on Wednesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball looks to end the 2021 calendar with a victory Wednesday afternoon, closing out its nonconference schedule against Nicholls State at Mackey Arena.

This season, the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers are 10-0 outside the Big Ten, and are looking for an unbeaten nonconference mark for just the fourth time in school history. The Colonels enter the matchup at 8-5.

Purdue is 11-1 for the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter, just the eighth start of 11-1 or better since the 1982-83 season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Nicholls State Colonels on Wednesday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (8-5)

When: 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 29. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel

Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Nicholls State was 18-7 a year ago and 14-2 in the Southland Conference.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Nicholls State was 18-7 a year ago and 14-2 in the Southland Conference. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 8 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. It is the sixth straight week the team has been ranked in the top 3. It marks the longest active streak in America and ties for the longest streak in Purdue history. Nicholls State is unranked.

Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Nicholls State is ranked No. 222 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Nicholls State Series History

Series history: Wednesday's contest marks the first meeting between Purdue and Nicholls, a member of the Southland Conference. Purdue will be playing consecutive members of the Southland Conference after defeating Incarnate Word, 79-59, on Dec. 20, in Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Southland Conference: Purdue is 9-0 all-time against current members of the Southland Conference, winning by an average margin of 22.0 points per game.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Incarnate Word at Mackey Arena on Monday, Dec. 20.

Nicholls State's last game: Nicholls State played Oregon State and suffered an 83-61 victory.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 366-185 record at Purdue, and is 391-190 overall. He is 181-110 in Big Ten games.

Meet Nicholls State Austin Claunch: Austin Claunch is in his fourth season at Nicholls State. He has a 56-36 record at the school.

