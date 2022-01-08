How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Penn State on Saturday

Purdue looks to bounce back after losing at home to Wisconsin to begin the new year and will also try to capture its first road win of the season Saturday against Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. — Purdue basketball is on the road for its second true road matchup of the season, tipping off against Penn State on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Boilermakers are looking for their first road win of the year, and the Nittany Lions are riding back-to-back wins in the Big Ten. Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET.

This season, the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers recorded just their fourth season of being unbeaten in nonconference play since 1939-40, after earning a 104-90 win over Nicholls on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Purdue is 1-2 in Big Ten play for the second straight year, but the Boilermakers started 1-3 a year ago and won 12 of their last 15 games to finish in the top four of the conference.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5)

Purdue-Penn State Series History

Series history: Purdue owns a 41-13 series lead against Penn State, having won 11 of the last 12 meetings and 25 of the last 29 games during the Matt Painter era. The Boilermakers have won four straight games at the Bryce Jordan Center. However, the three previous wins before last year's 73-52 decision, came in overtime (2015, 2017, 2019).

Purdue owns a 41-13 series lead against Penn State, having won 11 of the last 12 meetings and 25 of the last 29 games during the Matt Painter era. The Boilermakers have won four straight games at the Bryce Jordan Center. However, the three previous wins before last year's 73-52 decision, came in overtime (2015, 2017, 2019). Purdue vs. Penn State: Purdue defeated Penn State twice during the 2020-21 season, collecting an 80-72 win at home and a 73-52 victory on the road.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue lost to Wisconsin 74-69 Monday at Mackey Arena.

Purdue lost to Wisconsin 74-69 Monday at Mackey Arena. Penn State's last game: Penn State defeated Northwestern 74-70 Wednesday on the road.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 367-186 record at Purdue, and is 392-191 overall. He is 181-111 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 367-186 record at Purdue, and is 392-191 overall. He is 181-111 in Big Ten games. Meet Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry: Micah Shrewsberry is in his first season as the head coach of the Nittany Lions. He spent the last two season as the associate head coach of the Purdue basketball program under Matt Painter.

