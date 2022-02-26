How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball's Game at Michigan State on Saturday

No. 4 Purdue basketball begins its final stretch of the regular season Saturday in East Lansing against Michigan State. The Boilermakers are tied atop the Big Ten standings while the Spartans have lost their last three games.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team looks to close out the final week of the regular season with its 25th Big Ten Championship. The first of a three-game stretch comes on the road against Michigan State, which has lost three straight games.

The Boilermakers are tied for the league lead with Wisconsin with three games to play, and this weekend's games will go a long way in determining the regular-season champion.

Purdue enters the matchup at 24-4 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten, while Michigan State is 18-9 and 9-7. Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

The Boilermakers need one win for 25 on the season, which would mark the 15th season in school history with 25 wins, including nine under head coach Matt Painter.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday:

How to watch Purdue at Michigan State

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 in the Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 in the Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 in the Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 in the Big Ten) When : Noon ET, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

: Noon ET, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf

Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Line: Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite over Michigan State, according to the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 147.

Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite over Michigan State, according to the website. The over/under is 147. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season and 13-6 in the Big Ten. In the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Michigan State was 15-13 last season with a 9-11 record in the conference. They played UCLA in a No. 11 seed play-in game in the NCAA Tournament but lost 86-80 in overtime. Michigan State had a 14-point lead in the first half and was up five with 1:29 to go in the game, but couldn't close the door.

Purdue was 18-10 last season and 13-6 in the Big Ten. In the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Michigan State was 15-13 last season with a 9-11 record in the conference. They played UCLA in a No. 11 seed play-in game in the NCAA Tournament but lost 86-80 in overtime. Michigan State had a 14-point lead in the first half and was up five with 1:29 to go in the game, but couldn't close the door. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 16 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. The Boilermakers are also No. 7 in this week's Coaches Poll. Michigan State is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 16 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. The Boilermakers are also No. 7 in this week's Coaches Poll. Michigan State is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Michigan State is ranked No. 34 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Michigan State series history

Series history: Saturday's contest marks the 128th meeting between the two teams with Purdue holding a 72-55 advantage. Purdue has won four games in a row in the series by a combined 50 points.

Saturday's contest marks the 128th meeting between the two teams with Purdue holding a 72-55 advantage. Purdue has won four games in a row in the series by a combined 50 points. Last Matchup: Purdue defeated Michigan State 75-65 at Mackey Arena last season.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Rutgers 84-72 at home on Sunday. Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 25 points and was 15-18 from the free-throw line.

Purdue defeated Rutgers 84-72 at home on Sunday. Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 25 points and was 15-18 from the free-throw line. Michigan State's last game: Michigan State played against Iowa on Tuesday and dropped the road matchup 80-64, the team's biggest loss of the season.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 379-188 record at Purdue and is 404-193 overall. He is 193-113 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 379-188 record at Purdue and is 404-193 overall. He is 193-113 in Big Ten games. Meet Michigan State coach Tom Izzo: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is approaching the Big Ten record for overall wins by a league coach. Former Indiana coach Bob Knight won 662 games in 29 years in Bloomington (662-240, .734), while Izzo has a career record of 661-263 (.717) and needs two more wins to become the all-time leader. Knight is the all-time leader for Big Ten Conference wins (353), with Izzo second at 320. Izzo has made eight Final Four appearances, the most ever by a Big Ten coach, and won the 2000 NCAA title.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard). Projected Michigan State Starters: Marcus Bingham Jr. (7-foot senior center), Gabe Brown (6-8 senior forward), Joey Hauser (6-9 senior forward), Max Christie (6-6 freshman guard) and Tyson Walker (6-3 freshman guard).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE BEGINS FINAL REGULAR-SEASON STRETCH: Purdue basketball travels to the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday for a noon tipoff against Michigan State. The Boilermakers are looking to close out the regular season while maintaining their first-place ranking in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball travels to the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday for a noon tipoff against Michigan State. The Boilermakers are looking to close out the regular season while maintaining their first-place ranking in the Big Ten. EPISODE 14 OF SASHA LIVE! PODCAST: Welcome to Episode 14 of the Sasha Live! Podcast streamed from Mad Mushroom in West Lafayette. Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic recaps Purdue's game versus Rutgers, previews the remaining three regular-season games and talks about how meaningful it is to be tied in eighth place for Purdue's most career-three pointers. CLICK HERE

Welcome to Episode 14 of the Sasha Live! Podcast streamed from Mad Mushroom in West Lafayette. Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic recaps Purdue's game versus Rutgers, previews the remaining three regular-season games and talks about how meaningful it is to be tied in eighth place for Purdue's most career-three pointers. PURDUE'S VERSATILE OFFENSE SHINES AGAINST RUTGERS: Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. PURDUE RANKED FOURTH IN AP POLL: Victories over Northwestern and Rutgers pushed Purdue to the No. 4 ranking in this week's AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-4 overall record and are 13-4 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!