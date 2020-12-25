SI.com
How to Watch Purdue's Game With Maryland on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In the long and glorious history of Purdue basketball, we've never seen this before. Nope, this is a first, a Boilermakers basketball game on Christmas Day.

Most years, players would be able to have a few days off and go home for the holiday. But this year, with protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's best to keep everyone safe and in their little bubbles in West Lafayette. So the Big Ten decided to schedule games on Christmas Day for all the world to see, and Purdue is part of it.

The Boilermakers will host Maryland on Friday, one of four Big Ten games on Christmas Day.

Here are the particulars on Friday's game:

  • Who: Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten)
  • When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 25.
  • Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Latest Line: Purdue is favored by 5.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. on Friday morning.
  • Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but Purdue is receiving votes in both polls. Purdue would rank No. 35 in the AP poll and No. 45 in the Coaches poll. 
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 33 in the Kenpom.com rankings, and Maryland is No. 47.
  • Series history: Purdue leads the overall series, 5-4. Maryland has won the last two games. The teams have played four times in West Lafayette, with Purdue going 3-1 and winning the last three.
  • Last meeting: Maryland won 57-50 on Jan. 18, 2020 in College Park, Md. 
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • Announcers: Lisa Byington and Stephen Bardo
  • Radio: Purdue Radio Network
  • Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell

Here are three things I want to see from the Boilermakers on Friday:

1. Get off to a good start

It's going to be interesting to see what the energy level is going to be like on Christmas Day. The NBA has been doing this for years, but none of these college players have ever had a game on Christmas, outside of a video game maybe after Santa left

With no fans in the stands, players have to generate their own energy anyway, and the best way to play these games is from ahead. It will be good to see what Trevion Williams can do inside early, where he should have a decided edge. And some inside-out offense should work well, too.

2. Win the battle of the boards

In the past few years, Maryland has been able to do a lot of damage around the league with a roster full of big men like Jalen Smith, Diamond Stone and Bruno Fernando. Attrition and transfers have left the Terps devoid of quality big guys this year though, so this is an area where Purdue has to dominate on Friday. 

Purdue has been very good on the boards so far this season, with a plus-8.5 rebounding margin. They need to continue that trend against Maryland.

3. Have a Merry Christmas

Purdue has been great at home the past several years, especially in spots like this as a favorite. And if you're going to play on Christmas, you might as well win it. It would be nice to see Sasha Stefanovic stay hot from three, for Purdue's defense to continue covering the three-point line well (30.2 percent) and to get some easy baskets in transition.

Basketball

