How to Watch Purdue's Game at Rutgers on Tuesday

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It's always tough to win on the road in the Big Ten, and that still true this year even without fans in the stands. Purdue knows that all too well playing in Mackey Arena, but on Tuesday night, the Boilermakers need to find a way to win on the road.

The next challenge up in this brutal 20-game Big Ten schedule is Rutgers. The two teams get together Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J.

The Boilermakers are off to a good start in the league, winning twice at home against Ohio State and Maryland, but losing their only league road trip thus far at Iowa.

Here are the particulars on Tuesday's game:

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers (7-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten) vs, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-1, 2-1 in the the Big Ten)
  • When: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Dec. 29
  • Where: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J.
  • Latest Line: Rutgers is favored by 3.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday night
  • Poll rankings:  Purdue is receiving votes in the Coaches poll, but not in the Associated Press poll. Purdue would rank No. 4t in the Coaches poll. Rutgers is ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the Coaches poll.
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 32 in the Kenpom.com rankings, and Rutgers is No. 18.
  • Series history: Purdue leads the overall series, 12-3.
  • Last meeting: Rutgers won 71-68 in overtime in West Lafayette last March. The Scarlet Knights have won the last two meetings.  
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • Announcers: Lisa Byington and Stephen Bardo
  • Radio: Purdue Radio Network
  • Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell
Basketball

COMMUNITY

by

thomasbrew