How to Watch Purdue's Game at Rutgers on Tuesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It's always tough to win on the road in the Big Ten, and that still true this year even without fans in the stands. Purdue knows that all too well playing in Mackey Arena, but on Tuesday night, the Boilermakers need to find a way to win on the road.

The next challenge up in this brutal 20-game Big Ten schedule is Rutgers. The two teams get together Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J.

The Boilermakers are off to a good start in the league, winning twice at home against Ohio State and Maryland, but losing their only league road trip thus far at Iowa.

Here are the particulars on Tuesday's game: