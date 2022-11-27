How to Watch Purdue vs. Duke in Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Purdue and Duke are set for a championship matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. The two teams will tip off on Sunday at the Moda Center.

The No. 24-ranked Boilermakers improved to 5-0 on the season with victories over West Virginia and Gonzaga to reach the title game. The Blue Devils, the No. 8 team in the country, sit at 6-1 following narrow wins against both Oregon State and Xavier.

Purdue boasts a 4-3 record in the all-time series between the two programs but hasn't defeated Duke since the finals of the Great Alaska Shootout in 2003. The Blue Devils have won the last two games against the Boilermakers, winning in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2008 (76-60) and the 2010 Sweet 16 (70-57).

Against Duke, Purdue will have a chance to earn consecutive wins against top-10 nonconference opponents for the first time in school history. The last time the Boilermakers defeated top-10 teams in back-to-back games was in February of 2011 (No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 2 Ohio State).

How to watch Purdue vs. Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game

Who: No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 8 Duke Blue Devils

No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 8 Duke Blue Devils When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27

3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 Where: Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Moda Center in Portland, Ore. TV: ABC

ABC Live stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 389-192 overall record with the program, including a 194-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just 11 more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Jon Scheyer, Duke: Jon Scheyer is in his first year as the head coach at Duke, taking over for college basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski following his retirement at the end of the 2021-22 season. He spent four seasons with the Blue Devils as a player from 2006-2010 before embarking on a professional career overseas.

Scheyer joined Krzyzewski's staff as an assistant coach in April 2013 and was later promoted to the role of co-associate head coach alongside Nate James after 2018. The team's only loss this season came at the hands of No. 3 Kansas on Nov. 15.

Key players

Purdue

Junior center Zach Edey: 21.8 PTS | 12.0 REB | 2.8 BLK | 63.1 FG%

Edey recorded his fourth straight 20-point game with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in an 84-66 win over Gonzaga. He is the first Boilermaker with four straight 20-point games since Carsen Edwards in 2018-19 (6 games).

Over the last four games, Edey is averaging 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 37-of-52 (.712) from the field and 23-of-33 (.697) from the free throw line. Per 40 minutes this season, Edey is averaging 29.7 points, 16.4 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.

Freshman point guard Braden Smith: 11.0 PTS | 4.0 REB | 3.4 AST | 1.8 STL

Smith was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week after scoring 20 points with three assists and two rebounds during a 75-70 victory against Marquette on Nov. 15.

Through two games in Portland, Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is one of three high-major freshmen to average at least 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the season, joining Anthony Black of Arkansas and Keyonte George of Baylor.

Duke

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski: 15.6 PTS | 10.0 REB | 1.2 BLK | 34.5 3PT%

The ACC Rookie of the Week in each of the season's first two weeks, Filipowski is one of eight players in the nation averaging at least 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds — and is the lone freshman. Through two games in Portland, Filipowski has 31 points and 18 boards.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach: 12.7 PTS | 3.9 AST | 1.4 STL | 33.0 MIN

Roach scored 21 points — one shy of a career-high — in Duke's 71-64 win over Xavier on Friday. He was voted team captain for the 2022-23 season and was named a preseason All-ACC First Team selection.

