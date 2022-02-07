Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Named Big Ten Player of the Week Ahead of Matchup With Purdue

Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week ahead of a matchup with Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday. Cockburn averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds in the last two games for the Fighting Illini.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When the No. 13-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini take on No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night, the winners of the last two Big Ten Player of the Week awards will take the same floor.

Following sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's recognition on Jan. 31, Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn earned conference player of the week honors Monday for leading the Fighting Illini to two victories last week.

Cockburn averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, one block and 0.5 assists per game in the team's two matchups. His play earned him the fourth Big Ten Player of the Week honor of his career.

The 7-foot big man tallied 37 points, 12 rebounds and a block during an 80-67 win over No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 2. His scoring output tied a season high among all players in Big Ten play. Cockburn's 16 field goals were the most against a ranked opponent so far this season in the NCAA.

Cockburn followed the stellar performance with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in a 74-57 rout of Indiana on the road. The Fighting Illini boast a 17-5 overall record that includes a 10-2 mark in the Big Ten.

Illinois are a game ahead of both Purdue and Wisconsin for first place in the conference standings, but the Boilermakers await a chance to take a share of the lead when the two teams meet Tuesday.

The last time they squared off, Purdue took down Illinois on the road in a hard-fought, 96-88 victory in double overtime. Cockburn was held to just 10 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes while dealing with foul trouble for most of the contest.

Tipoff at Mackey Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired live on ESPN.

2021-22 Big Ten Players of the Week

Nov. 15

Player of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana junior

Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Nov. 22

Players of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore and Trevion Williams, Purdue senior

Freshman of the Week: Caleb Furst, Purdue

Nov. 29

Player of the Week: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin sophomore

Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Dec. 6

Players of the Week: Payton Willis, Minnesota senior and Brad Davison, Wisconsin senior

Freshmen of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

Dec. 13

Players of the Week: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State junior and Trevion Williams, Purdue senior

Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State

Dec. 20

Player of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore

Freshmen of the Week: Kobe Bufkin, Michigan and Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Dec. 27

Player of the Week: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois junior

Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State

Jan. 3

Player of the Week: Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore

Freshman of the Week: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Jan. 10

Players of the Week: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois junior and Johnny Davis, Wisconsin sophomore

Freshmen of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State and Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Jan. 17

Player of the Week: Trent Frazier, Illinois senior

Freshman of the Week: Max Christie, Michigan State

Jan. 24

Players of the Week: Payton Willis, Minnesota senior and Hunter Dickinson, Michigan sophomore

Freshman of the Week: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Jan. 31

Player of the Week: Jaden Ivey, Purdue sophomore

Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Feb. 7

Player of the Week: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois junior

Freshman of the Week: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

