Iowa Beats Wisconsin 77-73, Locking in No. 4 Spot for Purdue in Big Ten Tournament

Purdue gets a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis, and will begin play on Friday in the quarterfinals.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue earned a double-bye on its own by beating Indiana on Saturday, and now the Boilermakers know for sure they will be the No. 4 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

They're locked in now after Iowa defeated Wisconsin 77-73 on Sunday to secure the No. 3 spot. Purdue won't play until the quarterfinals on Friday, with No. 5 seed Ohio State the likely opponent. The Buckeyes will play in the second round on Thursday against the winner of the 12-13 first-round game on Wednesday night.

Purdue is the second game in the afternoon session on Friday, following No. 1 seed Michigan. Tickets are being sold in a very limited number, and through the member schools only.

Purdue finished the regular season with an 18-8 record, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. A home game against Nebraska that was postponed in January because of COVID-19 issues inside the Nebraska program was not made up, As it turned out, it didn't affect the seedings.

There are three other games on Sunday, Nebraska at Northwestern (1:30 p.m. ET) , Michigan at Michigan State (4:30 p.m. ET) and Penn State at Maryland (7 p.m. ET). The final game is an impact on the 7-8 seeds between Rutgers and Maryland, which in turn affects Indiana's opponent in the second round. Indiana is locked in as the No. 10 seed.

Here is the complete projected Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information following Iowa's win on Sunday but before the other games were complete:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – (No. 12 seed Minnesota vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 13 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 2 – (No. 11 seed Penn State vs. No, 14 seed Nebraska) 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – (No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 9 seed ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 4 – (No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 5 – (No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Indiana ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 10 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 6 – (No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

----

NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change … Big Ten Network games are also available on the FOX Sports app.

CBS Sports broadcasts will also be available to stream live on Paramount-Plus

For more information, please visit the tournament web site at bigten.org/mbbt.