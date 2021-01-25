Jaden Ivey Becomes 4th Purdue Player to Win Big Ten Freshman of Week Honor

Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey won this week's Big Ten Freshman of the Week award thanks to his game-winning shot over Ohio State last Tuesday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after helping the Boilermakers to a 1-1 record during the week.

Ivey becomes the fourth Purdue rookie to earn weekly honors, joining Zach Edey (Nov. 30), Mason Gillis (Dec. 21) and Brandon Newman (Jan. 18) as recipients of the weekly honor.

There have been six freshmen to win Big Ten Rookie of the Week accolades this year. Four of the players are from Purdue, with the other two being Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Adam Miller.

Ivey averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during Purdue’s two games this year. In last Tuesday’s 67-65 win over No. 15-ranked Ohio State, Ivey scored a career-high 15 points, including eight in the final 3 ½ minutes, with four rebounds and two assists. His step-back three-pointer with 5.0 seconds remaining gave Purdue a 67-64 lead to lift Purdue to its first road win over a top-15 ranked team since 2012.

He then tallied 12 points with five rebounds and a career-high five assists in a setback to Michigan on Friday night. Ivey is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season. He ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring among freshmen.

Michigan's Isaiah Livers had a big week to earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors. The 6-foot-7 senior forward averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in Michigan’s wins over Maryland and Purdue. He shot 54.5 percent from the field (12-for-22) on the week, while going 7-for-10 (70.0 pct.) from three-point range.

Livers led Michigan in scoring in both games, notching back-to-back 20-plus-point performances, and has now hit the 20-point mark in four contests this season. It was the first time that Livers had won the Big Ten weekly honor. He was the first Michigan player to win the award since Jon Teske in 2019.

Players of the Week

Nov. 30 – Luka Garza, Iowa senior center

Dec. 7 – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana sophomore forward



Dec. 14 – Luka Garza, Iowa, and Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois junior guard

Dec. 21 – Boo Buie, Northwestern sophomore guard

Dec. 28 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois and Marcus Carr, Minnesota junior guard

Jan. 4 – Liam Robbins, Minnesota junior center

Jan. 11 – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, and Jordan Bohannon, Iowa senior guard

Jan. 18 – Trevion Williams, Purdue junior center , and Liam Robbins, Minnesota

, and Liam Robbins, Minnesota Jan. 25 – Isaiah Livers, Michigan senior forward

Freshmen of the Week