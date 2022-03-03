Final Sasha Live! Podcast Set For Next Tuesday (March 8) at Mad Mushroom Pizza

For the last time this season, Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will head to Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette for the Sasha Live! Podcast. He will have plenty to talk about in Purdue's pair of losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin and the results of the Indiana, Purdue game. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed live through the links in the story.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will be back at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette on Tuesday, March 8 for the final Sasha Live! podcast of the season.

The show starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed through the links below.

Sasha will recap Purdue's pair of losses against Michigan State and Wisconsin bringing the Boilermakers to a 13-6 conference record. Purdue has one last shot to improve its record when facing rival Indiana on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

The podcast will be hosted by BoilermakersCountry.com Tom Brew.

Here's how to watch the podcast online on either Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Here is the full video of Episode 14 of the Sasha Live! podcast that featured Sasha Stefanovic and Haley Jordan last Thursday (Feb. 24).

