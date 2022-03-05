LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 8 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Indiana in Real Time

No. 8 Purdue basketball will tip off for its final regular-season matchup of the season, a rematch with rival Indiana. The Boilermakers look to avenge their loss to the Hoosiers on the road earlier in the year. The team is also celebrating its senior day.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The regular season is coming to a close for No. 8 Purdue basketball, and what better way to end things off with a rematch against in-state rival Indiana at Mackey Arena.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the fans have contributed to the 41st consecutive sold-out home crowd.

The Hoosiers earned a 68-65 victory earlier in the year on their home court at Assembly Hall, the first time the Boilermakers lost the rivalry matchup in six years.

Purdue needs one win for its 25th of the season, which would mark the 15th occurrence in school history, including nine under coach Matt Painter. A victory would also give the team its 16th at Mackey Arena, tied for the second-most in facility history. The Boilermakers are 26-2 at home over the last two seasons.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Let's get things started. The most recent items will be at the top.

2:14 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson check into the game, but things get a little chippy between Parker Stewart and Sasha Stefanovic before play resumes.

2:13 p.m. ET — Three turnovers for Indiana so far. But the Hoosiers have made their last four shots from the field to keep things tied up.

2:11 p.m. ET — Gene Keady gets a standing ovation for his appearance here at Mackey Arena during the first media timeout. Trevion Williams checks in for Purdue during the short break.

2:08 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Indiana 10-7 with 15:17 left to play in the first half. The Boilermakers are 2-2 from the 3-point line, and senior Eric Hunter Jr. is leading the way with five early points.

2:06 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic races past Trayce Jackson-Davis, but instead of taking a tough layup attempt at the rim, he rifles a pass to Eric Hunter Jr. in the corner. Hunter's shot is good from the 3-point line.

2:03 p.m. ET — Race Thompson scores first for the Hoosiers. Eric Hunter Jr. scores a fade-away jumper after losing his dribble on the other end of the court. He's one of four seniors for the Boilermakers being honored during the final regular-season game of the season.

2:01 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Zach Edey is unable to muscle his way through Trayce Jackson-Davis for a basket. But Mason Gillis is able to find Edey underneath the basket the next time up the court, scoring the first shot of the game.

PREGAME — Legendary Purdue coach Gene Keady is at Mackey Arena for Saturday's matchup with Indiana.

PREGAME — Starters remain the same for Purdue against Indiana.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

