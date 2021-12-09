LIVE BLOG: Follow Thursday's Purdue, Rutgers Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

No. 1 Purdue is on the road against Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena in its first road matchup of the season. The Boilermakers are looking for its fifth 9-0 start since 1940. Follow along for news, updates and analysis.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Purdue basketball faces its first test as the No. 1 ranked team in the country when it tips off on the road against Rutgers on Thursday night. The Scarlet Knights are 4-4, but a victory for the Boilermakers would give them their fifth 9-0 start since 1940.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

Purdue managed to edge Iowa in a 77-70 victory against Iowa in its Big Ten opener. The team is 8-0 for just the third time under head coach Matt Painter

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

PREGAME: Purdue sticking with the same starting five for its first true road matchup of the year. Geo Baker is inactive for Rutgers.

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

SASHA LIVE! PODCAST: Monday, Dec. 6 was the first day ever that Purdue's men's basketball team was ranked No. 1 in the country. Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said coach Matt Painter congratulated them at the start of practice and said ''he even he thinks it's a cool honor. But then we went right to watching film and seeing what we need to work on.'' CLICK HERE

Monday, Dec. 6 was the first day ever that Purdue's men's basketball team was ranked No. 1 in the country. Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said coach Matt Painter congratulated them at the start of practice and said ''he even he thinks it's a cool honor. But then we went right to watching film and seeing what we need to work on.'' HANDLING EXPECTATIONS: Purdue has all the pieces to make a national title run this season, and since the bitter end to last season, those goals and lofty expectations have been in place. After getting off to a great 8-0 start, the Boilermakers are now ranked No. 1 in the country, a first in school history. But it's just a start, and they know it. CLICK HERE

Purdue has all the pieces to make a national title run this season, and since the bitter end to last season, those goals and lofty expectations have been in place. After getting off to a great 8-0 start, the Boilermakers are now ranked No. 1 in the country, a first in school history. But it's just a start, and they know it. BOILERS RANKED NO. 1: For the first time ever, the Purdue Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in the country in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!