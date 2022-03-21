Ethan Morton's Steady Play Helps to Push Purdue Past Texas in NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE — For Purdue sophomore guard Ethan Morton, his season has been characterized by contributions on the court that don't always show up on the stat sheet.

He's appeared in every game so far this season for the Boilermakers, seeing 15.1 minutes on the floor but averaging just 2.5 points per contest — the lowest scoring total of a roster rotation that goes 10 players deep.

But Morton is steady, he understands his role within the team and shows up when he's called upon. In an 81-71 victory over Texas on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Morton served as a boost on the defensive end of the floor but also knocked down two key 3-pointers.

Morton ended the game with a season-high eight points while playing 22 minutes in the contest, helping to push Purdue toward a Sweet 16 matchup with Saint Peter's.

"It's really just a credit to my teammates and my coaches. They put me in position to succeed, and it's just about being ready," Morton said. "I think that's what this team's embraced all year. When we're 10 deep like we are, you kind of don't know when your number's going to be called just because you don't know how the game's going to unfold."

Against the Longhorns, who deploy a stable of pesky and experienced guards, Morton was needed to play extended minutes to match up against senior guard Marcus Carr, among others.

He also hit the team's only 3-pointer in the first half after rejecting a shot attempt by Texas senior forward Timmy Allen. Purdue grabbed the loose ball and got it into the hands of Jaden Ivey.

Ivey tried barrelling into the lane, drawing the attention of two defenders before kicking the ball out to the waiting arms of Morton, who drilled the deep shot from the right corner.

It was part of a 20-0 scoring run for the Boilermakers in the first half.

"I have the most confidence in Ethan," said Ivey, who scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half of the game. "He comes in every day and puts work in. He's constantly working on his shots. I trust him to take a lot of shots during the game. When he's open, I can't miss him, I've got to throw it to him."

Throughout the game, Carr was a force for Texas. The transfer from Minnesota scorched Purdue for 23 points, but senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. and Morton made him earn every basket.

Carr shot 8-18 from the field, which included a 4-8 mark from the 3-point line. He was the only Longhorn player to have double-digit points in the second half. His offensive versatility is what garnered the attention of the Boilermakers' top defenders.

Morton stepped up to the plate, seeing 14 minutes of playing time in the period to try to help slow Carr down.

"He took pride in the ball. He stepped and guarded him pretty well, and it helped us down the stretch," Purdue senior center Trevion Williams said. "We knew that Marcus Carr was a huge part of their offense."

Morton also made his moments counts on the offensive end of the floor after halftime. He only took one shot coming out of the break, his second 3-pointer which found the bottom of the net off a fastbreak pass from Ivey.

Later, he knocked down a pair of free throws to give Purdue a 72-62 lead with just 2:29 left to play. By the end of the game, the sophomore notched eight points, two rebounds and two blocks.

Morton led the team with an 18 plus/minus rating.

"Ethan was great," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He made those two free throws there at the end, he made those two threes, he was just steady. You look at his plus/minus, he just does a lot of winning things when he's out on the court."

After taking down Texas, Morton and Purdue are headed to the program's fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last six years. But even after a pair of NCAA Tournament wins under their belts, the Boilers know there's still work to be done.

"These are the games you kind of dream about playing in growing up," Morton said. "To be going to the Sweet 16, I think we're excited for the opportunity — and we've still got games ahead of us."

