Here's What Eric Hunter Jr. Said in Advance of Purdue's NCAA Game With North Texas

Purdue opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against North Texas, and Boilermakers' point guard Eric Hunter Jr. talked with the media on what he's learned so far from watching film.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue junior point guard Eric Hunter Jr. met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the Boilermakers' first game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Here are some of the highlights of his 8-minute interview:

– on experience in NCAA games

"The biggest is just knowing how important it is, especially the preparation leading up to it.''

– on not making the Big Ten all-defensive team

"I didn't have a huge reaction. It doesn't really change much. The level of intensity will be the same, maybe even go up a little more. It is what it is.''

– on playing in his hometown of Indianapolis

"It kind of means a little bit more at home, especially if we can make it to the Final Four. It's important to all the guys from Indiana to be here, not just the guys from Indianapolis.''

– on getting matched up with North Texas in the first round

"Selection Sunday was pretty fun. We did the whole eat-in and watch the show. We were excited to get a No. 4 and see our name drawn.

– on getting three-point shooting going

"It's important, but we've shown we can with without doing that. You always want to get the three-ball going because it opens up drives, and so much inside in getting the ball to (Trevion Williams.)''

– on playing at Lucas Oil Stadium for the second week in a row

"I think it's a good advantage. We got adjusted to the depth perception. It should play in our favor early on, but teams will adjust, just like we did in the second half of the Ohio State game.''

VIDEO: Watch the full Eric Hunter interview