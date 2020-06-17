BoilermakersCountry
Nojel Eastern Not Admitted at Michigan, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Brett Douglas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- On Wednesday afternoon, former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern issued a statement via his Twitter account stating that he was not admitted to the University of Michigan and has now re-entered the transfer portal and recruitment process.

Eastern cited that there was only one reason for his reopening of his transfer recruitment. "I was not admitted to the University because of many credits that weren't transferable because of my major. That is the only reason why I was not accepted."

Eastern announced that he was going to transfer from Purdue on May 12th and then just 48 hours later he committed to in-conference foe Michigan. 

The 6-foot, 7-inch guard now will have to go back to the drawing board and go through the transfer recruitment process all over again. 

The rising senior will have to sit out one season wherever he transfers to due to not graduating with an undergraduate degree from Purdue. Matt Painter spoke out regarding this on ESPN pundit Dan Dakich's radio show two months ago.

“Jelly is walking out of here without his degree and I’m like, ‘Man, come on. What are we doing here?’" "The other guys got better, but the other guys also stayed and fought through adversity," Painter said candidly. "Now you walk out of the door after you put your name in the (NBA) Draft twice when you averaged 4 points...”

Eastern's sophomore season was his best with the Boilermakers when he averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. His production fell this past season, however, as he only averaged 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds a game.

