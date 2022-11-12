PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 63-44 victory over Austin Peay at Mackey Arena. The team was led by junior center Zach Edey, who scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting and added 11 rebounds.

The Boilermakers, alongside the Governors, struggled to shoot from the perimeter. Purdue made just two 3-pointers, and the two teams combined to go 6-for-43 from beyond the arc.

“We had some really good looks that just didn’t go down, but it was a really good win for us,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said after the game. “I thought we defended well, rebounded well. We’d like to have about four or five of those turnovers sawed off and have around eight to ten turnovers a game.

“You’re trying to mix different guys in there to get a group or find a guy who can knock some shots down to get that balance because Zach was obviously very effective on the interior.”

After missing Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, senior guard David Jenkins Jr. made his season debut with the Boilermakers. The Utah transfer notched 15 minutes on the floor in his return from injury despite missing the entire week of practice leading up to the matchup. He knocked down the team's first 3-pointer of the night and also hit both his free-throw attempts.

“It felt good, man," Jenkins said. "The energy is crazy out there and I’ve got a bunch of teammates with high character who lift you up through the ups and your downs. So it was a pretty good transition going into this game.”

Purdue's next game is on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at home against Marquette for the Gavitt Games. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1

