Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay

Purdue basketball defeated Austin Peay on Friday night inside Mackey Arena to improve to 2-0 on the season. Take a look at the sights during the victory by scrolling through 20 pictures from the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 63-44 victory over Austin Peay at Mackey Arena. The team was led by junior center Zach Edey, who scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting and added 11 rebounds. 

The Boilermakers, alongside the Governors, struggled to shoot from the perimeter. Purdue made just two 3-pointers, and the two teams combined to go 6-for-43 from beyond the arc. 

“We had some really good looks that just didn’t go down, but it was a really good win for us,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said after the game. “I thought we defended well, rebounded well. We’d like to have about four or five of those turnovers sawed off and have around eight to ten turnovers a game.

“You’re trying to mix different guys in there to get a group or find a guy who can knock some shots down to get that balance because Zach was obviously very effective on the interior.”

After missing Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, senior guard David Jenkins Jr. made his season debut with the Boilermakers. The Utah transfer notched 15 minutes on the floor in his return from injury despite missing the entire week of practice leading up to the matchup. He knocked down the team's first 3-pointer of the night and also hit both his free-throw attempts. 

“It felt good, man," Jenkins said. "The energy is crazy out there and I’ve got a bunch of teammates with high character who lift you up through the ups and your downs. So it was a pretty good transition going into this game.”

Purdue's next game is on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at home against Marquette for the Gavitt Games. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1

Mackey Arena

mackey arena vs austin peay

Ethan Morton

Ethan morton vs Austin Peay

Braden Smith

braden smith vs austin peay

Mason Gillis

Mason Gillis vs austin peay

Brandon Newman

brandon newman vs austin peay

Zach Edey

zach edey jump ball vs austin peay

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins eye
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Purdue Pete

Purdue Pete vs Austin Peay

Braden Smith

braden smith smile vs austin peay

Matt Painter

matt painter vs austin peay

Zach Edey

Zach Edey vs Austin Peay

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins vs austin peay

Caleb Furst 

caleb furst vs austin peay

Matt Painter

matt painter huddle vs austin peay

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins in game vs austin peay

Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman renn vs austin peay

Braden Smith

braden smith starter vs austin peay

The Paint Crew

The Paint crew vs Austin Peay

Zach Edey

zach edey reaction vs austin peay

Fletcher Loyer 

fletcher loyer vs austin peay

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Zach Edey vs Austin Peay
Basketball

Dominance From Zach Edey Pushes Purdue Basketball Past Austin Peay in 63-44 Victory

By D.J. Fezler
mason gillis vs milwaukee
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Basketball's Game Against Austin Peay in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
David Jenkins practice
Basketball

Purdue Guard David Jenkins Jr. 'Probable' to Make Season Debut Against Austin Peay

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue offensive line vs illinois
Football

How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Game Against Illinois on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler
Zach Edey vs Milwaukee
Basketball

Zach Edey Flashes Improved Defense for Purdue Basketball Despite Poor Shooting Night

By D.J. Fezler
Braden Smith against Milwaukee
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Game Against Austin Peay on Friday

By D.J. Fezler
jeff brohm headshot vs maryland
Football

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Road Game Against Illinois

By D.J. Fezler
Payne Durham vs Syracuse
Football

Purdue Tight End Payne Durham Accepts Invite to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

By D.J. Fezler