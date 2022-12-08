Photo Gallery: Pictures from Purdue Basketball's 85-66 Win Over Hofstra

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 23 points and No. 4 Purdue dominated the glass to earn an 85-66 victory over Hofstra on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers finished with a 43-20 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive boards that paved the way for 19 second-chance points.

"We had the same turnovers, they shot the ball pretty well, we shot the ball pretty well and did some things," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Obviously, we go to the free-throw line more, but we're going to do that with Zach down there.

"Just our ability to rebound, our ability to get it inside. We had some really good looks that didn't go down for us, so that's what we just gotta keep doing. There's no doubt that was a big part of the game."

Purdue had five players score in double figures, including the frontcourt duo of sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn. With starting forward Mason Gillis missing his second straight game due to a back injury, they combined for 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists while turning the ball over only once.

Freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Smith hit a trio of 3-pointers as the Boilermakers shot 10-of-24 from deep in the matchup.

Purdue will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 10, for a road matchup against Nebraska. The game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., and it will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Purdue 85, Hofstra 66

Zach Edey

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mackey Arena

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Braden Smith

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Edey

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

David Jenkins Jr.

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Braden Smith

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Edey

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Newman

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

David Jenkins Jr.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Morton

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Braden Smith

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Loyer

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Furst

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Painter

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Morton

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Furst

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

David Jenkins Jr.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

What coach Matt Painter Said: Purdue basketball defeated Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday at Mackey Arena to move to 9-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference with video attached. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball defeated Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday at Mackey Arena to move to 9-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference with video attached. Fast Starts Fuels Purdue in 85-66 Win Against Hofstra: Purdue jumped to a 20-2 lead over Hofstra in the first six minutes of play, giving the team enough cushion for a 19-point victory. The Boilermakers had five scorers in double figures, led by junior center Zach Edey’s eighth consecutive game of at least 20 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue jumped to a 20-2 lead over Hofstra in the first six minutes of play, giving the team enough cushion for a 19-point victory. The Boilermakers had five scorers in double figures, led by junior center Zach Edey’s eighth consecutive game of at least 20 points. Purdue, Hofstra Live Blog: Relive some of the action from our live blog, which followed No. 4 Purdue's matchup against Hofstra in real time, straight from press row. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.