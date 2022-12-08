Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Pictures from Purdue Basketball's 85-66 Win Over Hofstra

Purdue basketball improved to 9-0 on the season with a win over against Hofstra on Wednesday night. Recap some of the action with our photo gallery from Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 23 points and No. 4 Purdue dominated the glass to earn an 85-66 victory over Hofstra on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers finished with a 43-20 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive boards that paved the way for 19 second-chance points.

"We had the same turnovers, they shot the ball pretty well, we shot the ball pretty well and did some things," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Obviously, we go to the free-throw line more, but we're going to do that with Zach down there.

"Just our ability to rebound, our ability to get it inside. We had some really good looks that didn't go down for us, so that's what we just gotta keep doing. There's no doubt that was a big part of the game."

Purdue had five players score in double figures, including the frontcourt duo of sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn. With starting forward Mason Gillis missing his second straight game due to a back injury, they combined for 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists while turning the ball over only once.

Freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Smith hit a trio of 3-pointers as the Boilermakers shot 10-of-24 from deep in the matchup. 

Purdue will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 10, for a road matchup against Nebraska. The game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., and it will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. 

Zach Edey

zach edey slam vs hofstra

Mackey Arena

mackey arena purdue vs hofstra

Braden Smith 

Braden Smith steal vs hofstra

Zach Edey

zach edey rebound vs hofstra

David Jenkins Jr. 

David Jenkins jr vs hofstra

Braden Smith

braden smith vs hofstra

Zach Edey

zach edey possession vs hofstra

Brandon Newman 

brandon newman vs hofstra
David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins defense vs hofstra

Zach Edey

zach edey vs hofstra

Ethan Morton

Ethan Morton vs hofstra

Braden Smith

Braden Smith drive vs hofstra

Fletcher Loyer

fletcher loyer vs hofstra

Caleb Furst

caleb furst vs hofstra

Zach Edey

zach edey dunk vs hofstra

Matt Painter

matt painter vs hofstra

Ethan Morton

ehtna morton vs hofstra

Zach Edey

zach edey double team vs hofstra

Caleb Furst

caleb furst dunk vs hofstra

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins dribble vs hofstra
  • What coach Matt Painter Said: Purdue basketball defeated Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday at Mackey Arena to move to 9-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference with video attached. CLICK HERE 
  • Fast Starts Fuels Purdue in 85-66 Win Against Hofstra: Purdue jumped to a 20-2 lead over Hofstra in the first six minutes of play, giving the team enough cushion for a 19-point victory. The Boilermakers had five scorers in double figures, led by junior center Zach Edey’s eighth consecutive game of at least 20 points. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Hofstra Live Blog: Relive some of the action from our live blog, which followed No. 4 Purdue's matchup against Hofstra in real time, straight from press row. CLICK HERE

