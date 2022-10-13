Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Wednesday's Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Minneapolis

Players and coaches from seven conference programs spoke to members of the media during Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Wednesday at the Target Center
MINNEAPOLIS — Coaches and players from seven conference programs took to the stage on Wednesday on the second day of Big Ten basketball Media Days at the Target Center.

Media members heard from representatives from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. Below is a photo gallery of all the men's players and coaches that made the trip to Minneapolis on Wednesday ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. 

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Wisconsin Badgers men's head coach Greg Gard speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers men's head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson 

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Minnesota Golden Gophers men's head coach Ben Johnson speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Michigan Wolverines men's head coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Michigan State Spartans men's head coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Penn State Nittany Lions men's head coach Micah Shrewsberry speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Wisconsin players Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl 

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Wisconsin Badgers players Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, and Tyler Wahl speak to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Nebraska players Sam Griesel and Derrick Walker

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers players Sam Griesel, and Derrick Walker speak to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Minnesota forward Jamison Battle

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Minnesota Golden Gophers player Jamison Battle speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Michigan players Hunter Dickinson, Jaelin Llewellyn and Jace Howard

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Michigan Wolverines players Hunter Dickinson, Jaelin Llewellyn, and Jace Howard speak to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center. 

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Michigan Wolverines player Hunter Dickinson speaks to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center.

Michigan State players Joey Hauser, Malik Hall, Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Michigan State Spartans players Joey Hauser, Malik Hall, Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard, and Tyson Walker speak to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center.

Penn State players Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy

Oct 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Penn State Nittany Lions players Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy speak to the media during the Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center.

