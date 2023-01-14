PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Purdue's Game Against Nebraska

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball improved to 16-1 on the season and 5-1 in Big Ten play with a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Friday night at Mackey Arena.

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer set a new career-high with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting, which included six 3-pointers. He broke his previous season-best that came on Dec. 10 in the team's 65-62 overtime victory against the Cornhuskers on the road in Lincoln, Neb.

"Our support here is big time," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of the fans in Mackey arena. "But we can't rely on our support to win games for us, we have to go out there and do it. If you play well, they're such an advantage. But you have to play well, you have to give them something to cheer about.

"Just trying to keep our focus after we've had a couple of tough road games and come back home and get a win against Nebraska, who should have beat us at their place. We were very, very fortunate to win in Lincoln."

The Boilermakers were firing on all cylinders in the opening minutes of each half. They had five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to start the game, with Loyer contributing four of them. After ending the opening period with six straight points, Purdue went on an 11-0 run after halftime to take a 22-point lead.

Nebraska never held the lead on Friday, and Purdue finished with four players scoring in double figures to come away with the win.

Photo Gallery: No. 3 Purdue 73, Nebraska 55

Braden Smith

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) passes the ball during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Matt Painter, Fletcher Loyer

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter high five Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) during the NCAA men's basketball game.

Ethan Morton

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) grabs a loose ball during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Matt Painter

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks during a timeout during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Braden Smith

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) walks off the court after the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Fletcher Loyer

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Mason Gillis

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) defends against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Denim Dawson (12).

Zach Edey

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) blocks a shot by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (25).

David Jenkins Jr.

Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) fouls Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (25) during the NCAA men's basketball game.

Mason Gillis

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13).

Braden Smith

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (25) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3).

Fletcher Loyer

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts to making a 3-point shot during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leans into Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13).

Zach Edey

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to pass the ball away from Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) and forward Wilhelm Breidenbach (32).

Purdue basketball

A Purdue Basketball before the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Mackey Arena.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

Fletcher Loyer Fuels Purdue in 73-55 Win Over Nebraska: Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer recorded a career-high 27 points and knocked down six 3-pointers against Nebraska. In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the first-year guard has combined for 49 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer recorded a career-high 27 points and knocked down six 3-pointers against Nebraska. In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the first-year guard has combined for 49 points. Matt Painter Earns 400th Career Win as Purdue Head Coach: Purdue coach Matt Painter joined Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson as the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 victories while at a conference school. CLICK HERE

