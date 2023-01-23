Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Purdue's Victory Over Maryland

Purdue basketball defeated Maryland 58-55 on Sunday at Mackey Arena to improve to 19-1 and 8-1 in Big Ten play. Here's our photo gallery from the game, which came down to the final seconds.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball improved to 19-1 and 8-1 in Big Ten play with a 58-55 victory over Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena. 

The Boilermakers jumped to a double-digit lead in the first half, going ahead by as many as 16 points and leading 35-21 at halftime. Despite never trailing, their cushion diminished in the second half as a result of frequent turnovers against a stingy Terrapin defense. 

Junior center Zach Edey scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and finished with 16 rebounds. However, he also led the team with five turnovers. Maryland got within one point in the final seconds, but freshman guard Braden Smith sealed the game by going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, including 4-of-4 in the final four minutes. 

"When you play a team like Maryland, you know they're going to make that run at you," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We just weren't as sharp in the second half. You're fortunate to win, right? But it gives you something now going into your next game, like hey, we've got to clean this up."

Braden Smith

braden smith bench vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts from the bench.

Purdue basketball 

purdue basketball logo vs maryland

Teams huddle for a timeout during the NCAA men's basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins. 

Caleb Furst

caleb furst vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) defends Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24).

Mason Gillis, Brandon Newman

mason gillis and brandon newman vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) box out Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24).

Caleb Furst, Ethan Morton

jahmir young vs purdue

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) defends Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1).

Ethan Morton

ethan morton vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1). 

Zach Edey

zach edey pass vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) catches an inbounds pass. 

Braden Smith

braden smith dribble vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) gets past Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) to get down the court.  

Braden Smith

braden smith drive vs maryland

Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts to stop Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) on his way to the basket.

Zach Edey, Caleb Furst

zach edey and caleb furst vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and forward Caleb Furst (1) fight for a rebound against Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24).

Purdue on defense

purdue on defense vs maryland

Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) passes the ball away from multiple Purdue Boilermakers. 

Braden Smith

braden smith vs maryland sunday

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) runs down court against Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23).

Matt Painter

matt painter vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins.

Ethan Morton

ethan morton dribble vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) drives the ball around Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13).

Zach Edey

zach edey free throw vs maryland

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins. 

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

