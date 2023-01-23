PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Purdue's Victory Over Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball improved to 19-1 and 8-1 in Big Ten play with a 58-55 victory over Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers jumped to a double-digit lead in the first half, going ahead by as many as 16 points and leading 35-21 at halftime. Despite never trailing, their cushion diminished in the second half as a result of frequent turnovers against a stingy Terrapin defense.

Junior center Zach Edey scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and finished with 16 rebounds. However, he also led the team with five turnovers. Maryland got within one point in the final seconds, but freshman guard Braden Smith sealed the game by going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, including 4-of-4 in the final four minutes.

"When you play a team like Maryland, you know they're going to make that run at you," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We just weren't as sharp in the second half. You're fortunate to win, right? But it gives you something now going into your next game, like hey, we've got to clean this up."

Photo Gallery: No. 3 Purdue 58, Maryland 55

Braden Smith

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts from the bench.

Purdue basketball

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Teams huddle for a timeout during the NCAA men's basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins.

Caleb Furst

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) defends Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24).

Mason Gillis, Brandon Newman

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) box out Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24).

Caleb Furst, Ethan Morton

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) defends Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1).

Ethan Morton

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1).

Zach Edey

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) catches an inbounds pass.

Braden Smith

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) gets past Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) to get down the court.

Braden Smith

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts to stop Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) on his way to the basket.

Zach Edey, Caleb Furst

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and forward Caleb Furst (1) fight for a rebound against Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24).

Purdue on defense

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) passes the ball away from multiple Purdue Boilermakers.

Braden Smith

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) runs down court against Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23).

Matt Painter

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins.

Ethan Morton

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) drives the ball around Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13).

Zach Edey

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins.

Purdue Basketball Holds off Maryland for 58-55 Win: Purdue held on for a three-point win against Maryland despite 15 turnovers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey was the only Boilermaker to score in double figures, notching 24 points while pulling down 16 rebounds.

What Matt Painter Said Following Victory Over Maryland: Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke to the media after the team's 58-55 win against Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.

What Purdue's Players Said After Win Against Maryland: Purdue basketball players Ethan Morton, Zach Edey and Braden Smith spoke to the media after the team's 58-55 win against Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.

Purdue, Maryland Live Blog: Purdue basketball faced off against Maryland on Sunday inside Mackey Arena. Relive some of the action through our live blog, straight from press row.

