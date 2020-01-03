Boilermakers Top Gophers in Double Overtime

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Matt Haarms scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead Purdue to an 83-78 victory in double overtime over Minnesota Thursday night at Mackey Arena.

"It's great to get win like this because it shows we can grind it out," Haarms said. "The whole second half was lead changes all the time. We just had to fight for it every step of the way. It's showing this team has fight. These games are about not playing your best basketball and still pulling a win out."

Haarms played 40 minutes in the lengthy game, which tested him because it was just his second game back after missing two games with a concussion.

"Offensively, he did some good things," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Defensively, you can see he's not back yet, he's got fatigued."

With the win, the Boilermakers are now 2-1 in the Big Ten and 9-5 overall.

Purdue started the second overtime with a 6-0 run, but Minnesota forged another tie. Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic, who finished with 17 points, gave Purdue a 78-75 lead with a 3.

With 40 seconds, Williams sank two free throws to put Purdue ahead 80-75. After Minnesota missed a 3-pointer, Haarms grabbed the rebound and hit the first of two free throws. Minnesota's Daniel Oturu sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining. Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor was fouled and hit both free throws with 6 seconds.

Oturu scored 24 of his 29 points after halftime for the Gophers (7-6, 1-2) and grabbed 18 rebounds. Minnesota's Marcus Carr finished with 27 points.

"Marcus was unbelievable at times," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "We lose that game by 20 without Marcus. He's an absolute warrior. They were physical and Marcus got tired."

Purdue's Nojel Eastern, its top defensive player, began guarding Carr late. Carr, who played 48 minutes, was held scoreless in the two overtimes.

"We just had to keep coming at him and keep getting stops," Eastern said. "We stayed aggressive."

Painter said Thursday's crucial moments can help Trevion Williams with his confidence. Williams finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, sharing the team lead with Haarms.

"He was 4 of 8 from the line, but he made some tough ones, so hopefully he can build on that," Painter said. "It's hard when you are not a great shooter to want the ball in crunch time."

"We didn't come up with the win and that's certainly devastating," Pitino said. "It's my job to have the guys keep in perspective, if we play that hard with that fight we're going to win games in this league.

"In eight years, that's the most proud I've been of an effort," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. "Our guys scratched and clawed and fought their butts off. "

Purdue made 11 of 25 3-point attempts.