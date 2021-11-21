Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers
    Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

    Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Trevion Williams joined the club on Nov. 16. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more.
    Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Trevion Williams joined the club on Nov. 16. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more.

    Updated Nov. 20, 2021

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Senior forward Trevion Williams became the 54th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 20 points in a 96-52 victory over Wright State on Tuesday (Nov. 16) at Mackey Arena. 

    "It's a great achievement," Williams said. "I put the work in. I dedicated myself, and I sacrificed to get my body right to prepare for teams like this and moments like this.

    "I didn't come here and say 'I'm going to score 1,000 points.' I came in and said I want to be a part of something special and I want to win. I want to be seen with a group of guys that cared about the game they love just as much as I do."

    He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers. 

    Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have the most Big Ten Championships with 24. 

    • LIVE UPDATE: In Trevion Williams' most recent game, he scored 20 points against North Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 20) and now has 1,022 career points. He passed Rapheal Davis and Dennis Blind to move into 52nd place on the all-time list.

    Here's a list of all the players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball: 

    All 1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Basketball History

    1. Rick Mount (1967-70) ................. 2,323 
    2. Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) ....... 2,175
    3. E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ......... 2,136
    4. Dave Schellhase (1964-66) ....... 2,074
    5. Troy Lewis (1985-88) .................. 2,038
    6. Terry Dischinger (1960-62) ........ 1,979
    7. Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ......... 1,920
    8. JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) ........ 1,919
    9. Walter Jordan (1975-78) ............. 1,813
    10. Robbie Hummel (2008-12) ........ 1,772
    11. Keith Edmonson (1979-82) ........ 1,717
    12. Glenn Robinson  ........................... 1,706
    13. Todd Mitchell ................................. 1,699
    14. Chad Austin .....................................1,694
    15. Cuonzo Martin ..............................  1,666
    16. Vincent Edwards ............................ 1,638
    17. John Garrett ................................... 1,620
    18. Jaraan Cornell ................................ 1,595
    19. A. J. Hammons ............................... 1,593
    20. Brian Cardinal ................................. 1,584
    21. Isaac Haas ....................................... 1,555
    22. Mel McCants .................................. 1,554
    23. Brad Miller ....................................... 1,530
    24. Russell Cross .................................. 1,529
    25. Eugene Parker ................................ 1,430
    26. David Teague .................................  1,378
    27. Willie Deane ...................................  1,328
    28. Mike Robinson ................................ 1,322
    29. Terone Johnson ............................. 1,308
    30. Frank Kendrick ................................ 1,269
    31. Drake Morris .................................... 1,250
    32. Bob Ford .........................................  1,244
    33. Mel Garland ..................................... 1,243
    34. Bruce Parkinson ............................. 1,224
    35. Carl Landry ...................................... 1,175
    36. Matt Waddell ................................... 1,170
    37. Jerry Sichting .................................. 1,161
    38. Steve Scheffler .................................1,155
    39. Dakota Mathias ............................... 1,140
    40. Herm Gilliam ................................... 1,118
    41. Larry Weatherford .......................... 1,103
    42. Joe Sexson ...................................... 1,095
    43. Steve Reid ........................................ 1,084
    44. Kenneth Lowe ................................. 1,079
    45. Woody Austin .................................. 1,076
    46. Bob Purkhiser .................................. 1,060
    47. Billy Keller .......................................  1,056
    48. Everette Stephens .......................... 1,044
    49. Tony Jones ...................................... 1,041
    50. Keaton Grant .................................  1,030
    51. Wayne Walls .................................... 1,030
    52. Trevion Williams ........................... 1,022*
    53. Dennis Blind .................................... 1,011
    54. Rapheal Davis .................................  1,009

    * = Active Player

     This article will be updated. 

