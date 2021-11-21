Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

Updated Nov. 20, 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Senior forward Trevion Williams became the 54th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 20 points in a 96-52 victory over Wright State on Tuesday (Nov. 16) at Mackey Arena.

"It's a great achievement," Williams said. "I put the work in. I dedicated myself, and I sacrificed to get my body right to prepare for teams like this and moments like this.

"I didn't come here and say 'I'm going to score 1,000 points.' I came in and said I want to be a part of something special and I want to win. I want to be seen with a group of guys that cared about the game they love just as much as I do."

He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers.

Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have the most Big Ten Championships with 24.

LIVE UPDATE: In Trevion Williams' most recent game, he scored 20 points against North Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 20) and now has 1,022 career points. He passed Rapheal Davis and Dennis Blind to move into 52nd place on the all-time list.

Here's a list of all the players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball:

All 1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Basketball History

Rick Mount (1967-70) ................. 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) ....... 2,175 E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ......... 2,136 Dave Schellhase (1964-66) ....... 2,074 Troy Lewis (1985-88) .................. 2,038 Terry Dischinger (1960-62) ........ 1,979 Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ......... 1,920 JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) ........ 1,919 Walter Jordan (1975-78) ............. 1,813 Robbie Hummel (2008-12) ........ 1,772 Keith Edmonson (1979-82) ........ 1,717 Glenn Robinson ........................... 1,706 Todd Mitchell ................................. 1,699 Chad Austin .....................................1,694 Cuonzo Martin .............................. 1,666 Vincent Edwards ............................ 1,638 John Garrett ................................... 1,620 Jaraan Cornell ................................ 1,595 A. J. Hammons ............................... 1,593 Brian Cardinal ................................. 1,584 Isaac Haas ....................................... 1,555 Mel McCants .................................. 1,554 Brad Miller ....................................... 1,530 Russell Cross .................................. 1,529 Eugene Parker ................................ 1,430 David Teague ................................. 1,378 Willie Deane ................................... 1,328 Mike Robinson ................................ 1,322 Terone Johnson ............................. 1,308 Frank Kendrick ................................ 1,269 Drake Morris .................................... 1,250 Bob Ford ......................................... 1,244 Mel Garland ..................................... 1,243 Bruce Parkinson ............................. 1,224 Carl Landry ...................................... 1,175 Matt Waddell ................................... 1,170 Jerry Sichting .................................. 1,161 Steve Scheffler .................................1,155 Dakota Mathias ............................... 1,140 Herm Gilliam ................................... 1,118 Larry Weatherford .......................... 1,103 Joe Sexson ...................................... 1,095 Steve Reid ........................................ 1,084 Kenneth Lowe ................................. 1,079 Woody Austin .................................. 1,076 Bob Purkhiser .................................. 1,060 Billy Keller ....................................... 1,056 Everette Stephens .......................... 1,044 Tony Jones ...................................... 1,041 Keaton Grant ................................. 1,030 Wayne Walls .................................... 1,030 Trevion Williams ........................... 1,022* Dennis Blind .................................... 1,011 Rapheal Davis ................................. 1,009

* = Active Player

This article will be updated.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!