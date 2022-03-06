Skip to main content
Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Makes National Ballot for John R. Wooden Award

Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Makes National Ballot for John R. Wooden Award

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was one of 15 finalists for the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award. The Big Ten leads all conferences with five players on the national ballot.

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was one of 15 finalists for the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award. The Big Ten leads all conferences with five players on the national ballot.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has been named one of 15 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award given to the nation's top player, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced. 

Ivey was one of four Big Ten players nominated for the national honor, alongside Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Iowa forward Keegan Murray. 

Last season, former Iowa center Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2020-21 John R. Wooden Award. 

The 6-foot-4 sophomore from South Bend, Indiana, is the leading scorer for a Boilermakers team that finished the regular season with a 25-6 overall record, including a 14-6 mark in conference play. 

Read More

Ivey is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He has also added 30 steals and 17 blocked shots on the season. He is one of three players in the country to reach those marks and is the only high-major player to do so. 

Heading into the Big Ten Tournament, Ivey needs 84 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to become the second player in school history to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season, joining Caleb Swanigan.

Voting for the Wooden Award will take place March 14-21, and the winner will be announced March 30. 

2021-22 John R. Wooden Award Finalists

  • Ochai Agbaji, Kansas 
  • Paolo Banchero, Duke
  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
  • Collin Gillepsie, Villanova 
  • Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga 
  • Jaden Ivey, Purdue
  • Johnny Juzang, UCLA
  • Walker Kessler, Auburn 
  • E.J. Liddell, Ohio State 
  • Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona 
  • Keegan Murray, Iowa
  • Jabari Smith, Auburn
  • Drew Timme, Gonzaga 
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Jaden Ivey Indiana Macket Arena
Basketball

Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Makes National Ballot for John R. Wooden Award

By D.J. Fezler1 minute ago
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

By D.J. Fezler15 hours ago
Eric Hunter Jr. vs Indiana
Basketball

Seniors Lead No. 8 Purdue Basketball to 69-67 Victory Over Indiana

By D.J. Fezler16 hours ago
Trevion Williams IU Mackey
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 8 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Indiana in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler17 hours ago
Purdue basketball Indiana Mackey Arena
Basketball

How to Watch No. 8 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Indiana on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler20 hours ago
Trevion, Eric Hunter senior day
Basketball

'It's Going to be Really Special': Purdue Seniors Preparing for Final Game Inside Mackey Arena

By D.J. FezlerMar 4, 2022
Cam Allen Spring Practice 2022
Football

Purdue Safety Cam Allen Looks to Grow as a Leader During Spring Practice

By D.J. FezlerMar 4, 2022
Coach Painter and players vs Maryland
Basketball

Final Sasha Live! Podcast Set For Next Tuesday (March 8) at Mad Mushroom Pizza

By Haley JordanMar 3, 2022
Ron English play-caller
Football

Ron English's Focus Goes Beyond Schemes as Defensive Play Caller for Purdue Football

By D.J. FezlerMar 3, 2022