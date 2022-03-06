Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Makes National Ballot for John R. Wooden Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has been named one of 15 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award given to the nation's top player, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced.

Ivey was one of four Big Ten players nominated for the national honor, alongside Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Iowa forward Keegan Murray.

Last season, former Iowa center Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2020-21 John R. Wooden Award.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore from South Bend, Indiana, is the leading scorer for a Boilermakers team that finished the regular season with a 25-6 overall record, including a 14-6 mark in conference play.

Ivey is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He has also added 30 steals and 17 blocked shots on the season. He is one of three players in the country to reach those marks and is the only high-major player to do so.

Heading into the Big Ten Tournament, Ivey needs 84 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to become the second player in school history to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season, joining Caleb Swanigan.

Voting for the Wooden Award will take place March 14-21, and the winner will be announced March 30.

2021-22 John R. Wooden Award Finalists

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Collin Gillepsie, Villanova

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Walker Kessler, Auburn

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

