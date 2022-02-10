Boilermakers Open as Slight Favorite For Road Game at Michigan on Thursday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just five days after meeting at Mackey Arena, No. 3-ranked Purdue and Michigan tangle again on Thursday night, this time at Crisler Center as the Boilermakers try to hang on to their hold of the Big Ten lead.
Oddsmakers think they will do that. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Purdue is a 3-point favorite against Michigan. The over/under is 146.5. Purdue beat Michigan 82-76 on Sunday, winning by six as a 9.5-point favorite.
This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues inside the Michigan program. It starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being televised on ESPN.
Purdue is 21-3 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten. They were favored in 23 of their first 24 games, and won Monday as a 6-point favorite against Illinois to move into a tie for the league lead. Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin are all 10-3 right now.
The Boilermakers are 14-10 against the spread, and are 9-6 in games in West Lafayette. In true road games, they are 3-3 against the spread.
Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Indiana State 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 16 — Beat Wright State 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 20 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 21 — Beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 26 — Beat Omaha 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30— Beat Florida State 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 3 — Beat Iowa 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat N.C. State 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Butler 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 20 — Beat Incarnate Word 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 29 — Beat Nicholls 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 3— Lost to No. 22 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 8— Won at Penn State 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 14— Beat Nebraska 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 17— Won at No. 17 Illinois 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 20 — Lost at Indiana 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 23 — Beat Northwestern 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 27 — Won at Iowa 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 30 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 3 — Won at Minnesota 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 5 — Beat Michigan 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Beat Illinois 84-68 as a 6-point favorite (won)
Michigan is 12-9 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten, struggling through a season that started with high expectations as the No. 6-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Michigan has lost six games already as a favorite, tops in the country by a large margin.
They have been favored in 17 of their 21 games, but are just 7-14 against the spread. In home games, they are 4-6 against the number.
Here are Michigan's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 10 — Beat Buffalo 88-76 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 13 — Beat Prairie View A&M 77-49 in Washington, D.C. as a 23.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 16 — Lost to Seton Hall 67-65 as an 8.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 20 — Beat UNLV 74-61 in Las Vegas as an 13.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Lost to Arizona 80-62 in Las Vegas as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 24 — Beat Tarleton 65-54 as a 26.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 1 — Lost at North Carolina 72-51 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat San Diego State 72-58 as an 9-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 7 — Won at Nebraska 102-67 as a 7-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 11 — Lost to Minnesota 75-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Southern Utah 87-50 as a 16.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 21 — Purdue Fort Wayne ... cancelled
- Dec. 30— Lost at Central Florida 85-71 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 4 — Lost at Rutgers 75-67 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 8 — Michigan State ... postponed
- Jan. 11 — Purdue ... postponed
- Jan. 14 — Lost at Illinois 68-53 as an 11-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 18 — Beat Maryland 83-64 as a 7.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 23 — Won at Indiana 80-62 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Northwestern 72-70 as an 8-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 29 — Lost at Michigan State 83-67 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 1 — Beat Nebraska 85-79 as a 15-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 5 — Lost at Purdue 82-76 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 8 — Won at Penn State 58-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)