Boilermakers Open as Slight Favorite For Road Game at Michigan on Thursday

Purdue's busy week of four games in eight days continues on Thursday night when they take on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Here's the latest of the opening point spread, with complete results for both teams against the number this season.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just five days after meeting at Mackey Arena, No. 3-ranked Purdue and Michigan tangle again on Thursday night, this time at Crisler Center as the Boilermakers try to hang on to their hold of the Big Ten lead.

Oddsmakers think they will do that. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Purdue is a 3-point favorite against Michigan. The over/under is 146.5. Purdue beat Michigan 82-76 on Sunday, winning by six as a 9.5-point favorite.

This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues inside the Michigan program. It starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being televised on ESPN.

Purdue is 21-3 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten. They were favored in 23 of their first 24 games, and won Monday as a 6-point favorite against Illinois to move into a tie for the league lead. Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin are all 10-3 right now.

The Boilermakers are 14-10 against the spread, and are 9-6 in games in West Lafayette. In true road games, they are 3-3 against the spread.

Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 16 — Beat Wright State 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 18 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 21 — Beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won)

— Beat 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat Florida State 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 18 — Beat Butler 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost) Dec. 29 — Beat Nicholls 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 22 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 8 — Won at Penn State 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 17 — Won at No. 17 Illinois 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 23 — Beat Northwestern 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won)

— Won at 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 30 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Beat Michigan 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

Michigan is 12-9 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten, struggling through a season that started with high expectations as the No. 6-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Michigan has lost six games already as a favorite, tops in the country by a large margin.

They have been favored in 17 of their 21 games, but are just 7-14 against the spread. In home games, they are 4-6 against the number.

Here are Michigan's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread: