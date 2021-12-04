Purdue Beats Iowa in Big Ten Opener, Stake Claim on No. 1 Ranking

No. 2-ranked Purdue won its eighth consecutive game on Friday night, winning its Big Ten opener 77-70 over previously unbeaten Iowa. The win will likely catapult the Boilermakers to a No. 1 ranking next week, something that''s never been done in school history.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 2-ranked Purdue remained unbeaten, beating Iowa 77-70 in its Big Ten opener on Friday night at Mackey Arena, but the Boilermakers had to sweat it out right to the end.

Purdue frittered away a 13-point lead in the final four-plus minutes, and the Hawkeyes got within two points with 2:32 to go, but then the Hawkeyes failed to score on their final five trips and the Boilermakers hung on.

In the closing seconds, the fans at sold-out Mackey Arena started chanting "No. 1, No. 1.'' And for good reason, because the 8-0 Boilermakers are likely going to be the top-ranked team in the nation next week for the first time in school history.

Iowa came into the game leading the nation in scoring (94.0), with Purdue second. But the Hawkeyes could manage just six field goals in the first 19 minutes and trailed 39-26 at the half.

They were clearly missing star forward Keegan Murray, who couldn't go because of an ankle sprain suffered in Monday's win over Virginia. He averaged 24.6 points per game in their seven-game winning streak, second in the nation.

Purdue led by a few possessions for most of the half, but when Iowa went nearly six minutes without a basket late in the half, Purdue built the lead to 17 points at 37-20.

Foul trouble started to be a concern for Purdue early in the second half, when Sasha Stefanovic and Jaden Ivey both picked up their third fouls in the span of nine seconds, and Purdue coach Matt Painter sat them both.

Iowa cut the lead to seven at 39-32, but Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. and Trevion Williams hit back-to-back three-pointers to ignite the sellout crowd at Mackey Arena. Mason Gillis hit another three for Purdue at the 11:37 mark, making it 55-43.

Then electric sophomore Jaden Ivey took over for Purdue, scoring eight quick points with three dunks and a pair of free throws, pushing the lead to 19 at 63-44.

Iowa's full-court press started to cause some issues for Purdue, and it helped get them back in the game. A 10-2 run cut the lead to 70-65 with 3:35 to go and Painter was forced to call another timeout.

But Purdue turned it over again after the timeout, failing to get the ball across halfcourt in time. Kris Murray hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead to 70-68. Purdue's Trevion Williams was fouled, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Ivey led the Boilermakers with 19 points. Trevion Williams had 13 and Mason Gillis added 12.

'This was Purdue's fourth win over a top-40 team (North Carolina, Villanova, Florida State) already this season, and they seemed more battle-tested than Iowa, which opened with six wins, all against teams ranked 200 or worse in the KenPom.com rankings.

Purdue was ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason poll, but jumped up to No. 2 last week after the big wins over North Carolina and Villanova. It was the first time they had been ranked that high since March 7, 1988.

Purdue has been ranked No. 2 for 10 weeks during its history, but the Boilermakers have never been ranked No. 1.

But with No, 1 Duke losing to Ohio State on Tuesday night, the path now looks clear to the top spot for the Boilermakers when the polls come out on Monday.