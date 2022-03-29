Purdue Basketball Signee Fletcher Loyer Wins National High School 3-Point Contest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Homestead High School senior and Purdue basketball signee Fletcher Loyer won the national 3-point contest as part of the 2022 High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships on Tuesday in New Orleans.

Loyer joins former guard Ryan Cline as the second Boilermaker to win the event. Cline won the event back in 2015.

Loyer was a three-time winner at the 11th annual high school dunking a 3-point shooting showcase, starting by defeating Duke signee Kyle Filipowski 21-16 and undecided recruit Austin Montgomery 24-13.

He also won the Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions over Iowa women's basketball commit Taylor McCave with a 19-17 victory. Loyer then teamed with Texas Tech women's basketball commit Tonie Morgan and undecided 3-star prospect Learic Davis to win the TaxAct Team Shootout.

The entire event will be aired on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Loyer averaged 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season. In two years with Homestead, he recorded 1,360 points. He is one of four players in Purdue's incoming recruiting class, alongside Braden Smith, Camden Heide and William Berg.

Related Stories

FLETCHER LOYER NAMED INDIANA GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Fletcher Loyer was named the 2022 Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He, Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn are the last three recipients of the honor, and they will play at Purdue together next season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!