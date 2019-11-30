Purdue
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Purdue Scratches Past No. 20 VCU For 59-56 Win

tombrew94

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The key word in the phrase "Winning Ugly" is the word winning. That was certainly the case for the Purdue Boilermakers late Friday night when they battled past VCU, winning 59-56 despite not playing anywhere near their best.

With the win, Purdue raised its record to 4-2 and moved into the championship game of this Emerald Coast Classic in the Florida Panhandle, where it will meet Florida State, a xx-xx winner over Tennessee prior to Purdue's game.

No. 20 VCU was 6-0 entering the game and, as expected, gave Purdue all it could handle. The difference down the stretch was from the free throw line, where Eric Hunter Jr. put the Boilermakers ahead 56-55 with 1:37 left by sinking two free throws. Jahaad Proctor then made three out of four free throws in this final minute-plus, while VCU missed three free throws in the closing minute.

"It lets you know you have work to do in some areas," Painter said. "I'm proud of our guys being able to grind it out."

Purdue won despite:

  • Missing nine free throws in the second half.
  • Making only one 3-point attempt in the second half, and four all night, going just 4-for-16 (25 percent) against VCU.
  • Not getting a single point from point guard Nojel Eastern, despite playing 31 minutes.
  • Turning the ball over 18 times.

Hunter and Proctor led the way for Purdue with 12 points each. Trevion Williams had 10 points off the bench, making all five of his free throw attempts. 

It was encouraging to pull out a tight win, because the Boilermakers already had let late leads slip away in losses to Texas and Marquette this month. So it was good that they learned from those losses and found a way to win Friday night.

It's especially true against a team like VCU, one that hangs its hat on tough defense. They make every game ugly, whether you like it or not.

"The way they fight every single pass, it's tough to get into an offense, it's tough to run some things," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "I thought we got some good looks at the basket, especially to start the game. We're around the rim. We miss a tip dunk. We miss two driving layups. We're point-blank at the rim and we only have one basket.

"They turn people over a lot. I'm not excited about 18 turnovers, but it can be worse. For us to be able to get into a possession game and being able to find a way to win, we're very fortunate."

Next up is Florida State, which handed No. 17 Tennessee its first loss of the season Friday night. The Seminoles are 6-1, having lost 63-61 to Pittsburgh in its season opener. The Tennessee win was their second over a ranked opponent this season. They beat No. 6 Florida 63-51 on Nov. 10

Related Items From the Emerald Coast Classic

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Can't Wait For Battle Between Freshmen Stars Mullen, Bell

tombrew94
0

Freshman wide receiver David Bell has been Purdue's best player all season, but he'll be seeing a lot of Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen all day Saturday, and the showdown should be epic.

VIDEO: Three Things I Want to See Against Indiana

Brady Extin
0

Purdue and Indiana square off on Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette, and it's the final game of the year for the 4-7 Boilermakers.

Former Purdue QB David Blough to Start for Detroit Lions Today

tombrew94
0

David Blough had a great four-year career at Purdue, but then went undrafted. Still, he'll get his first NFL start on Thanksgiving Day when the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears.

Senior Day Special for Holt Family, as Father and Son Get One Last Game Together

Brady Extin
0

Purdue co-defensive coordinator Nick Holt will coach his son Ben for one final time on Saturday when the Boilermakers take on Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

VIDEO: Meet the Opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers

tombrew94
0

Indiana has had a turnaround season in Tom Allen's third year, posting a 7-4 record as it heads into Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game with Purdue. Here's a video look at the Hoosiers.

Purdue Football: Secondary Improvement the Focus this Week

Brady Extin
0

The Purdue secondary will have its hands full Saturday against Indiana.

Report Card: Grades All Over the Map for Purdue

Brady Extin
1 2

Purdue covered the gamut on the report card after having some good moments in a 45-24 loss at Wisconsin, but in too many other areas, the Boilermakers were overwhelmed.

Purdue Notebook: Senior Day, Bucket Game, Injuries

Brady Extin
0

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm talked about Senior Day, injuries, and the importance of the Old Oaken Bucket game in his Monday news conference.

Tom Brew

We'll keep you updated on all the Indiana football news this week, too. Here's Monday's injury…

0

David Bell Earns Fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Brady Extin
0

David Bell earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award after catching 12 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown.