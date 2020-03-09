BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Postseason Gives Purdue a Chance at  Redemption

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This has been a disappointing regular season for the Purdue Boilermakers. There have been some epic victories over great teams, but there's also been too many losses to make the NCAA tournament for this 16-15 team. 

The Big Ten tournament gives Purdue one last chance to punch its ticket to the big dance. Win four in a row, and the automatic berth is there for winning the conference tournament title. That's a longshot, of course, but because Purdue is just outside the NCAA tournament bubble, a modest win streak might be enough. Getting to the finals could do it, but it would take at least that much of a run.

Can they do it?

That potential run starts Thursday against the Buckeyes.  Purdue only played Ohio State once this season, losing in Columbus 68-52 during a four-game losing streak where nothing went right for the Boilermakers. If they can find a way past the Buckeyes, No. 2 seed and regular season co-champion Michigan State awaits. Purdue also only played Michigan State once, beating them 71-42 in Mackey Arena when the Spartans were  ranked No. 5 in the country.

Purdue has something of a home-court advantage, playing in Indianapolis. So it will be interesting to see if they can put something together.

Michigan State and Tom Izzo have dominated the event. They've won it six times, including a year ago.

Here is the week's schedule:

Wednesday's games (All times Eastern)

  • No. 12 Minnesota (14-16) vs. No. 13 Northwestern (8-22), 6 p.m.
  • No. 11 Indiana (19-12) vs. No. 14 Nebraska (7-24), 8:30 p.m. (approx.)

Thursday's games

  • No. 8 Rutgers (20-11) vs. No. 9 Michigan (19-12), Noon
  • No. 5 Iowa (20-11) vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30 p.m. (approx.)
  • No. 7 Ohio State (21-10) vs. No. 10 Purdue (16-15), 6:30 p.m.
  • No. 6 Penn State (21-10) vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner 9 p.m. (approx.)

Friday's games

  • No. 1 Wisconsin (21-10) vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner. Noon
  • No. 4 Illinois (21-10) vs. Iowa/Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 Michigan State (22-9) vs. Purdue-Ohio winner, 6:30 p.m.
  • No. 3 Maryland (24-7) vs. Penn State/Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9 p.m. (approx.)

Saturday's games

  • Semifinal, 1 p.m.
  • Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

  • Championship game, 3:30 p.m. 
2020_MBBT_Bracket
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue Baseball Dominates Western Kentucky 19-1

Purdue erupted for a 19-run, 20-hit outburst to win the series finale over Western Kentucky.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Sunk By Rutgers In Overtime

Purdue fell to Rutgers 71-68 in overtime and now their NCAA tournament chances are in doubt.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Loses Sixth Straight Game, Falling to Western Kentucky 11-2

Purdue struggled once again due to a big inning by Western Kentucky, which catapulted the Hilltoppers to a 11-2 win.

Brett Douglas

GameDay Preview: Things to Know About the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Purdue looks to use Senior Day as momentum to avenge earlier season loss to Rutgers.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Drops First Game of Series to Western Kentucky

Purdue baseball struggled on the mound on Friday as they lost to Western Kentucky 8-3.

Brett Douglas

Video: Purdue's Matt Haarms Discusses New Haircut

Purdue center Matt Haarms made a change this week and now everyone is talking about his new look.

Brett Douglas

Evan Boudreaux's Senior Day an Unexpected Pleasure

Evan Boudreaux's two years at Purdue have flown right by, but in a short time he's become a huge fan favorite anyway.

tombrew94

Baseball: Purdue Faces Road Test at Western Kentucky

Purdue baseball has dropped four straight games after a 6-1 start and it doesn't get easier as they travel to Bowling Green, Ky. to face Western Kentucky.

Brett Douglas

Back for Moore: Purdue's Rondale Moore is Feeling Good, Back to 100%

Sophomore wide receiver and 2018 All-American Rondale Moore has returned to the practice field this spring after missing most of the 2019 campaign.

JD Arland

Breaking News: Purdue's Matt Haarms Gets a Haircut, And We Have the Picture!

The most famous — and most hated — hair-do in the Big Ten is gone after Purdue's Matt Haarms, the player everyone loves to hate around the league, got a haircut this week.

Brett Douglas