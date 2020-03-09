Postseason Gives Purdue a Chance at  Redemption

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This has been a disappointing regular season for the Purdue Boilermakers. There have been some epic victories over great teams, but there's also been too many losses to make the NCAA tournament for this 16-15 team.

The Big Ten tournament gives Purdue one last chance to punch its ticket to the big dance. Win four in a row, and the automatic berth is there for winning the conference tournament title. That's a longshot, of course, but because Purdue is just outside the NCAA tournament bubble, a modest win streak might be enough. Getting to the finals could do it, but it would take at least that much of a run.

Can they do it?

That potential run starts Thursday against the Buckeyes. Purdue only played Ohio State once this season, losing in Columbus 68-52 during a four-game losing streak where nothing went right for the Boilermakers. If they can find a way past the Buckeyes, No. 2 seed and regular season co-champion Michigan State awaits. Purdue also only played Michigan State once, beating them 71-42 in Mackey Arena when the Spartans were ranked No. 5 in the country.

Purdue has something of a home-court advantage, playing in Indianapolis. So it will be interesting to see if they can put something together.

Michigan State and Tom Izzo have dominated the event. They've won it six times, including a year ago.

Here is the week's schedule:

Wednesday's games (All times Eastern)

No. 12 Minnesota (14-16) vs. No. 13 Northwestern (8-22), 6 p.m.



No. 11 Indiana (19-12) vs. No. 14 Nebraska (7-24), 8:30 p.m. (approx.)

Thursday's games

No. 8 Rutgers (20-11) vs. No. 9 Michigan (19-12), Noon

No. 5 Iowa (20-11) vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30 p.m. (approx.)



No. 7 Ohio State (21-10) vs. No. 10 Purdue (16-15), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Penn State (21-10) vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner 9 p.m. (approx.)

Friday's games

No. 1 Wisconsin (21-10) vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner. Noon



No. 4 Illinois (21-10) vs. Iowa/Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan State (22-9) vs. Purdue-Ohio winner, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland (24-7) vs. Penn State/Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9 p.m. (approx.)

Saturday's games

Semifinal, 1 p.m.



Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's games