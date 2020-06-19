Plenty of Classic Games Friday During Purdue Takeover on Big Ten Network
tombrew94
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It's Purdue's turn to take over the Big Ten Network again on Friday and, especially later in the day, there's an opportunity to relive a lot of great Purdue victories from years gone by.
There are several great football games on the docket, including wins over Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin in 2000, and over Notre Dame in 1999.
There are nice basketball wins, too, including victories over Indiana in 1985 and 1994, and over Illinois in 1987, and Ohio State in 2009.
So set that DVR and enjoy and all.
Here is the complete lineup:
- 6 a.m. — Perfect Warriors: The story of the 1943 Purdue football team
- 6:30 a.m. — Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue training camp, No. 1
- 7 a.m. — Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue training camp, No. 2
- 7:30 a.m. — Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue training camp, No. 3
- 8:30 a.m. — Women's soccer: Big Ten quarterfinal vs. Wisconsin, 2018
- 10:30 a.m. — Women's basketball vs. Texas A&M, 2011
- 12:30 p.m. — Women's volleyball vs. Illinois, 2011
- 3 p.m. — Big Ten Elite: 2000 football
- 4 p.m. — Football vs Ohio State, 2000
- 5 p.m. — Football vs. Wisconsin, 2000
- 6:30 p.m. — Men's basketball vs. Indiana, 1985
- 7:30 p.m. — Men's basketball vs. Illinois, 1987
- 8:30 p.m. — Men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Big Ten championship 2009
- 9:30 p.m. — Football vs. Notre Dame, 1999
- 10:30 p.m. — Football vs. Michigan, 2000
- Midnight — Men's basketball vs. Indiana, 1994
- 1 a.m. — Wrestling vs. Illinois, 2020
- 3 a.m. — Baseball vs. Ohio State, Big Ten tournament, 2012