Purdue Basketball No. 25 in First KenPom Rankings of Season

Purdue is ranked No. 25 in the first Kenpom.com rankings of the 2022-23 season, and they are the third Big Ten team in the pecking order, behind Indiana (No. 12) and Iowa (No. 23). Here are all the Big Ten rankings, plus where all of the Boilermakers' nonconference opponents fall in the ranking.
WEDNESDAY, Ind. — The first Kenpom.com rankings of the college basketball season are out, and finding Big Ten teams in the top part of the search isn't easy. Indiana is the only league team in the top 22 — the Hoosiers are No. 12 — and Purdue is third among Big Ten teams at No. 25. Iowa is two spots ahead of them at No. 23. 

Here is where all 14 Big Ten teams checked in for the first KenPom rankings:

  • No. 12 — Indiana
  • No. 23 — Iowa
  • No. 25 — PURDUE
  • No. 26 — Michigan
  • No. 31 — Michigan State
  • No. 32 — Ohio State
  • No. 33 — Illinois
  • No. 46 — Penn State
  • No. 50 — Rutgers
  • No. 55 — Wisconsin
  • No. 56 — Maryland
  • No. 70 — Northwestern
  • No. 108 — Nebraska
  • No. 109 — Minnesota

Last season, Purdue spend almost the entire season in the KenPom top-10. They've start further down this year after the loss of starters Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. The Boilers still have plenty of firepower returning, though, led by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

Here's where all of Purdue's nonconference opponents rank in this first Kenpom list:

  • Milwaukee (Nov. 8 in West Lafayette) — No.  329
  • Austin Peay (Nov. 11 in West Lafayette) — No. 218
  • Marquette (Nov. 15 in West Lafayette) — No. 76
  • West Virginia (Nov. 24 in Portland, Ore.) — No. 73
  • --Gonzaga (Nov. 25 in Portland, Ore.) — No. 3
  • --OR Portland State (Nov. 25 in Portland, Ore.) — No. 292
  • TBA (Nov. 27 in Portland, Ore.) — TBA
  • Florida State (Nov. 30 in Tallahassee, Fla. ) — No. 65
  • Hofstra (Dec. 7 in West Lafayette) — No. 144
  • Davidson (Dec. 17 in Indianapolis) — No. 105
  • New Orleans (Dec. 21 in West Lafayette) — No. 317
  • Florida A&M (Dec. 29 in West Lafayette) — No. 356

Curious how the Kenpom, top 25 breaks down? It's a little surprising. There are three Big Ten teams, five SEC teams, four Big 12 teams, three ACC teams and two Pac-12 teams.

  1. Kentucky
  2. Texas
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Tennessee
  5. Virginia
  6. Baylor
  7. Houston
  8. Kansas
  9. North Carolina
  10. Arizona
  11. UCLA
  12. Indiana
  13. Auburn
  14. Arkansas
  15. Duke
  16. TCU
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Alabama
  19. San Diego State
  20. Villanova
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. Creighton
  23. Iowa
  24. Dayton
  25. Purdue

* Big Ten teams in bold

