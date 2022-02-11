Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Named Finalist for 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named one of 10 finalists for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award, as a student-athlete who excels on and off the court.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.

Former Iowa star Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.

Stefanovic has represented Purdue by graduating with a degree in finance last spring, and he is enrolled in graduate school in the Human Resource Management program. During his time with the Boilermakers, Stefanovic is a three-time Big Ten All- Academic Team honoree.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Crown Point, Indiana, 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range this season. He recorded career-highs with 23 points and eight assists in a 93-84 victory over then-No. 18 North Carolina on Nov. 20.

According to a release, Stefanovic has run youth camps in his hometown with proceeds going to charity, has been a fixture in elementary school visits and has been a part of a team-wide Holiday Shopping Spree for underprivileged families in the area.

CLASS is an acronym that stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. The Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 10 finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 men's candidates and 30 women's candidates announced earlier in the season. Fans are encouraged to vote for a winner online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 21.

Fan votes will be combined with votes from the media and NCAA Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four and NCAA Women's Final Four.

Big Ten student-athletes are bolded.

Evan Battey, Colorado

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Tanner Groves, Oklahoma

Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin

Kameron McGusty, Miami

Alex Morales, Wagner

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago

Big Ten student-athletes are bolded.

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Lexie Hull, Stanford

Morgan Jones, Florida State

Sonya Morris, DePaul

Ali Patberg, Indiana

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Sam Thomas, Arizona

Mavee Williams, IUPUI

