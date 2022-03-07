Skip to main content
Purdue Locked in as No. 3 Seed in 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

Purdue basketball will play its quarterfinal game in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, March 11, at 9 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The team will play either Ohio State, Penn State or Minnesota.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a hectic final day of the regular season shook up the conference standings, the stage is set for the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. 

Following a 74-72 Illinois victory over Iowa on Sunday, the Fighting Illini captured the league's top seed and a share of the Big Ten title alongside Wisconsin. Purdue basketball finished third in the conference standings, with Rutgers rounding out the top four. 

The Boilermakers are now scheduled to play in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11, against Ohio State, Penn State or Minnesota when the team heads to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

The conference's bottom four finishers will tip off in the first round on Wednesday, March 9, followed by four games each on Thursday and Friday. The top four seeds all received byes into the quarterfinals. 

Here's a look at the Big Ten Tournament schedule: 

Wednesday, March 9 — First Round

6 p.m. ET – No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 10 — Second Round

11:30 a.m. ET – No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 5 Iowa vs. Wednesday Game 1 winner (Big Ten Network)
6:30 p.m. ET – No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 6 Ohio State vs. Wednesday Game 2 winner (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 11 — Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. ET – No. 1 Illinois vs. Thursday 11:30 a.m. winner (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 4 Rutgers vs. Thursday Game 2 winner (Big Ten Network)
6:30 p.m. ET – No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Thursday 6:30 p.m. winner (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 3 Purdue vs. Thursday Game 4 winner (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 12 — Semifinals

1 p.m. ET – Friday afternoon winners (CBS)
25 min. later – Friday evening winners (CBS)

Sunday, March 13 — Championship

3:30 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (CBS)

