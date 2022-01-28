Purdue's Matt Painter Now Ranks 5th All-Time in Big Ten Coaching Wins List, 2nd in Program History

After an 83-73 victory over Iowa on the road Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, Purdue coach Matt Painter broke a tie with former coach Ward "Piggy" Lambert for fifth place on the all-time Big Ten victories list.

Painter, with 372 wins with the Boilermakers and counting, now trails former Illinois coach Lou Henson for fourth place. Henson ended with 423 wins as a Big Ten coach after two decades leading the Fighting Illini.

Legendary Purdue coach Gene Keady, the winningest coach in program history, is third on the all-time league list with 512 wins. This season, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is expected to break former Indiana coach Bobby Knight's record of 662 wins.

Painter, at 51 years old, is in his 17th season of coaching with the Boilermakers. He broke the tie with Lambert for second place in program history and now chases Keady's all-time program record. Lambert finished with a 371-152 record at Purdue after 29 seasons.

Keady ended his career with an overall record of 512-270 with the Boilermakers after coaching the team for 25 years.

Only once has Purdue finished with less than 15 wins during Painter's tenure, that being his first year with the program back in the 2005-06 season. The Boilermakers have reached 20 or more wins 10 times under Painter, including a 30-7 season in 2017-18 which ended in a Sweet 16 appearance.

This season, he guided the team to its eighth 20-game start of 17-3 or better since 1979-80.

