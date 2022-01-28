Skip to main content
Purdue's Matt Painter Now Ranks 5th All-Time in Big Ten Coaching Wins List, 2nd in Program History

Purdue's Matt Painter Now Ranks 5th All-Time in Big Ten Coaching Wins List, 2nd in Program History

Purdue's Matt Painter, in his 17th season with the program, earned his 372nd victory as a Big Ten coach in an 83-73 win over Iowa on the road Thursday. He now ranks second in the program's career wins list and fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches.

Purdue's Matt Painter, in his 17th season with the program, earned his 372nd victory as a Big Ten coach in an 83-73 win over Iowa on the road Thursday. He now ranks second in the program's career wins list and fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches.

After an 83-73 victory over Iowa on the road Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, Purdue coach Matt Painter broke a tie with former coach Ward "Piggy" Lambert for fifth place on the all-time Big Ten victories list. 

Painter, with 372 wins with the Boilermakers and counting, now trails former Illinois coach Lou Henson for fourth place. Henson ended with 423 wins as a Big Ten coach after two decades leading the Fighting Illini. 

Legendary Purdue coach Gene Keady, the winningest coach in program history, is third on the all-time league list with 512 wins. This season, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is expected to break former Indiana coach Bobby Knight's record of 662 wins. 

Painter, at 51 years old, is in his 17th season of coaching with the Boilermakers. He broke the tie with Lambert for second place in program history and now chases Keady's all-time program record. Lambert finished with a 371-152 record at Purdue after 29 seasons. 

Read More

Keady ended his career with an overall record of 512-270 with the Boilermakers after coaching the team for 25 years. 

Only once has Purdue finished with less than 15 wins during Painter's tenure, that being his first year with the program back in the 2005-06 season. The Boilermakers have reached 20 or more wins 10 times under Painter, including a 30-7 season in  2017-18 which ended in a Sweet 16 appearance. 

This season, he guided the team to its eighth 20-game start of 17-3 or better since 1979-80. 

  • WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID AFTER WIN AGAINST IOWA: No. 6 Purdue basketball went on the road Thursday night and picked up a huge 83-73 road win over Iowa. Head coach Matt Painter took to the podium after the game to talk about the win. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE, IOWA GAME STORY: Purdue point guard Isaiah Thompson has been in a bit of a slump, but some hard work an a day of just shooting around with his dad like the old days paid off in a big way on Thursday night. He scored a career-high 18 points to lead the No. 6 Boilermakers to an 83-73 road win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. CLICK HERE
  • JADEN IVEY SCORES 15 IN RETURN TO THE FLOOR: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey scored 15 points in an 83-73 road victory over Iowa after sitting out the team’s last contest. The sophomore was one of four Boilermakers to reach double figures in the win. CLICK HERE 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

purdue vs iowa photo gallery 13
Basketball

Purdue's Matt Painter Now Ranks 5th All-Time in Big Ten Coaching Wins List, 2nd in Program History

37 seconds ago
Matt Painter vs Iowa
Basketball

Here's What Matt Painter Said After No. 6 Purdue's Road Victory Over Iowa

1 hour ago
Jaden Ivey vs Iowa
Basketball

After Return From Injury, Jaden Ivey Scores 15 Points for No. 6 Purdue in Victory Over Iowa

2 hours ago
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

2 hours ago
PurdueIsaiahThompsonIowqTonyPerkins
Basketball

No. 6 Purdue Picks Up Huge Big Ten Road Win at Iowa, Wins 83-73

10 hours ago
PurdueJadeniveySmile
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Game at Iowa in Realtime With News, Views Live from Press Row

12 hours ago
Purdue vs Michigan old photo
Basketball

Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball Schedule Changes, Including Makeup Game Against Michigan

14 hours ago
482330E8-8444-4409-8748-E9F5F572C144
Basketball

Purdue's Jaden Ivey Moving Well in Warmups, Seems Ready to Go For Game at Iowa

14 hours ago
Jaden Ivey vs iowa december
Basketball

How to Watch No. 6 Purdue Basketball vs. Iowa: Start Time, TV Info, Point Spread

Jan 27, 2022