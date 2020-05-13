BoilermakersCountry
Get Your DVR Ready, It's a Purdue Takeover Thursday on BTN

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is taking over the Big Ten Network on Thursday morning, and for 24 straight hours, it's one Boilermakers classic after another.

The takeover begins at 6 a.m. and includes games documentaries and Purdue-focused episodes of "The Journey.''

Some of the highlights include the epic 2012 Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship game, where Purdue took down hated arch-rival Indiana; the documentary "Passion & Perseverance: 1999 Purdue Women's Basketball" and several  men's basketball classics vs. Wisconsin, Michigan and West Virginia.

There's plenty of football too, of course, with a heavy dose of Drew Brees classics and the documentary "Perfect Warriors: The Story of the 1943 Purdue Football Team."

Purdue Day complete TV schedule 

  • 6 a.m. — 2019 Volleyball vs. No. 4 Nebraska
  • 7 a.m. — Baseball vs. Indiana -2012 Big Ten Tournament Title Game
  • 10 a.m. — Football vs. Arizona - 2017 Foster Farms Bowl
  • 11 a.m. — "Perfect Warriors: The Story of the 1943 Purdue Football Team"
  • 11:30 a.m. — Purdue University: Giant Leaps
  • Noon — The Big Show
  • 12:30 p.m. — "Passion & Perseverance: The 1999 Purdue Women's Basketball Team"
  • 1:30 p.m. — 2008 Men's Basketball vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
  • 2:30 p.m. — The Big Show
  • 3 p.m. — 2018 Men's Basketball vs. No. 25 Michigan
  • 4 p.m. — 2010 Men's Basketball vs. No. 6 West Virginia
  • 5 p.m. — The Big Show
  • 5:30 p.m. — Football vs. No. 44 Kansas State in 1998 Alamo Bowl
  • 6:30 p.m. — 2000 Football vs. #12 Ohio State
  • 7:30 p.m. — Big Ten Elite: 2000 Purdue Football
  • 8:30 p.m. — The Big Show
  • 9 p.m. — 2019 Men's Basketball vs. No. 6 Michigan State
  • 10 p.m. — The Journey
  • 10:30 p.m. — 2008 Men's Basketball vs. No. 10 Michigan State
  • 11:30 p.m. — The Big Show
  • Midnight  — 2018 Football vs. #2 Ohio State
  • 1 a.m. — The Journey
  • 1:30 a.m. — 2018 Football vs. Indiana
  • 2:30 a.m. —The Big Show
  • 3 p.m. — 2018 Football vs. No. 19 Iowa
  • 4 a.m.— Women's Basketball vs. No. 9 Penn State in 2012 Big Ten Tournament Semifinal
