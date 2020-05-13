Get Your DVR Ready, It's a Purdue Takeover Thursday on BTN

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is taking over the Big Ten Network on Thursday morning, and for 24 straight hours, it's one Boilermakers classic after another.

The takeover begins at 6 a.m. and includes games documentaries and Purdue-focused episodes of "The Journey.''



Some of the highlights include the epic 2012 Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship game, where Purdue took down hated arch-rival Indiana; the documentary "Passion & Perseverance: 1999 Purdue Women's Basketball" and several men's basketball classics vs. Wisconsin, Michigan and West Virginia.

There's plenty of football too, of course, with a heavy dose of Drew Brees classics and the documentary "Perfect Warriors: The Story of the 1943 Purdue Football Team."

Purdue Day complete TV schedule