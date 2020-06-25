BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

No Boilers on First Team of Big Ten's All-Decade Team, but Didn't Carsen Edwards Belong?

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten released the last bit of its All-Decade team on Wednesday, and there were no Purdue players on the starting five.

First-team selections were Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky, Michigan's Trey Burke, Michigan State's Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine, and Ohio State's Evan Turner.

That means only three Boilermakers made the league's 16-team roster — there was a tie for the last spot, so the third team included six players instead of five. Purdue's Carsen Edwards was a second-team selection and JaJuan Johnson and Caleb Swanigan were third-team choices.

Here's the entire roster of the All-Decade team:

The Player of the Decade and Coach of the Decade will be announced on Thursday and Friday. Purdue's Matt Painter is one of the five finalists, along with Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Michigan's John Beilein, Ohio State's Thad Matta and Wisconsin's Bo Ryan.

Now that the complete team has been announced, there's been plenty of bickering about who was left off, with a lot of harping of fan-base injustice on all social media platforms.

There is a very obvious omission.

Even though there are three Boilermakers on the team already, it's a bit surprising that E'Twaun Moore isn't somewhere on this All-Decade team. His four-year career at Purdue was fabulous, and probably deserved a spot in this group.

The other Purdue argument was whether Carsen Edwards deserved to be a first-team selection instead of a second-team choice. The argument certainly can be made, especially when comparing Edwards to Evan Turner in THIS decade. 

Turner had a great career at Ohio State, but his career ended in 2010, so he really only played half a season in this decade, a total of 24 games that included a less-than impressive farewell in the NCAA Tournament, where he shot just 36 from the field and the Buckeyes, who were a No. 2 seed, lost in the regional semifinals.

Edwards had a brilliant three years at Purdue, and his last two seasons, he was one of the best players in the country. He was an All-American, And his final NCAA Tournament run was one for the ages, where he scored 26, 42, 29 and 42 points, and his career-high 42 points came first against Villanova, the defending national champions, and then against Virginia, which beat Purdue in overtime and went on to win the 2019 NCAA title.

Your thoughts? Please feel free to weigh in on the comments section below.

Big Ten All-Decade First Team

  • Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
  • Trey Burke, Michigan
  • Drayman Green, Michigan State
  • Denzel Valentine, Michgan State
  • Evan Turner, Ohio State.

Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

  • Victor Oladipo, Indiana
  • Carsen Edwards, Purdue
  • Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
  • Cassius Winston, Michgan State
  • Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Big Ten All-Decade Third Team

  • Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
  • JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
  • Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
  • Aaron Craft, Ohio State
  • D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State
  • Jordan Morgan, Minnesota
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gambling Site: Purdue Has Nation's Most Difficult Football Schedule

SportsBettingDime.com propriety strength of schedule formula has Purdue's slate ranked toughest in the country, and 10 Big Ten teams are in its top-20 in the ranking of all 130 teams.

tombrew94

Purdue's 2020 College Football Schedule

Purdue's 2020 college football schedule is ranked the toughest in the country, with no easy victories there from start to finish.

tombrew94

Purdue's Carsen Edwards Named to Second Team on Big Ten's All-Decade Team

Sharpshooter Carsen Edwards was named to the Big Ten's All-Decade team on Tuesday, sliding into the second team in a well-deserved honor.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Forced to Pick, Would You Choose Swanigan or Johnson?

I know it's not fair, but I didn't like that idea of there being an extra guy on the All-Decade third team that the Big Ten released. So I'm asking you to make a difficult choice between Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson. Who you got?

tombrew94

Big Ten Selects Caleb Swanigan, JuJuan Johnson to All-Decade Team

Purdue greats Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson made the third team of the Big Ten's All-Decade team that was announced on Monday.

tombrew94

Plenty of Classic Games Friday During Purdue Takeover on Big Ten Network

One of the joys of the Big Ten Network team takeovers is being able to relive great games, and there's plenty of that on Friday for Purdue fans.

tombrew94

Nojel Eastern Not Admitted at Michigan, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Purdue Nojel Eastern was not admitted to Michigan and now has reopened his transfer eligibility.

Brett Douglas

by

thomasbrew

What They're Saying About Former Purdue AD Morgan Burke, Who Passed Away Monday

Morgan Burke was an swimmer at Purdue, and later the school's athletic director for 23 years. After his passing on Monday, the outpouring of love came from all corners of the Purdue family.

tombrew94

7 Purdue Members on Big Ten's new Anti-Racism Coalition

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wants a lot of voices in the conversation about hate and racism, and more than 100 people are on this new committee from around the league.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Athletic Director Morgan Burke Passes Away

Long-time Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke passed away at the age of 68.

Brett Douglas