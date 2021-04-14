Big Ten Daily: Comings & Goings From the Transfer Portal Around the League

As the NCAA transfer portal continues to expand, here's a look at the inside the Big Ten Conference ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season, with players leaving, staying and arriving throughout the conference.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve a one-time transfer rule that will allow athletes in all sports to change programs without having to sit out a year. With this legislation on the horizon, a record number of athletes have entered the transfer portal.

In recent years, Purdue basketball has taken advantage of the transfer portal, landing both Evan Boudreaux from Dartmouth in 2018 and Jahaad Proctor from High Point in 2019.

Boudreaux appeared in 25 games for the Boilermakers during the 2018-19 season, including four starts, and averaged 5.2 points. He played in 30 games during the 2019-20 season and averaged 5.4 points per game. Proctor started 18 games and averaged nine points per game.

However, the Boilermakers dealt with their fair share of high-profile players leaving the program. Last year, Purdue lost center Matt Haarms to BYU and guard Nojel Eastern to Howard via the transfer portal. Despite the losses, the team was still able to earn itself a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will return a majority of its roster this upcoming season.

Here's a look at who might find themselves on the move across the Big Ten Conference.

Big Ten players who entered the transfer portal

Illinois

Adam Miller, Guard — Uncommitted

Indiana

Al Durham, Guard — Transferred to Providence

Armaan Franklin, Guard — Transferred to Virginia

Race Thompson, Forward — Returning to Indiana

Jordan Geronimo, Forward— Returning to Indiana

Khristian Lander, Guard — Returning to Indiana

Parker Stewart, Guard — Returning to Indiana

Joey Brunk, Center — Uncommitted

Iowa

Jack Nunge, Forward — Transferred to Xavier

Austin Ash, Guard — Uncommitted

Michael Baer, Forward — Uncommitted

Maryland

Aquan Smart, Guard — Uncommitted

Chol Marial, Center — Uncommitted

Connor Odom, Guard — Uncommitted

Darryl Morsell, Guard — Uncommitted

Michigan State

Jack Hoiberg, Guard — Transferred to UT-Arlington

Rocket Watts, Guard — Uncommitted

Minnesota

David Mutaf, Guard — Signed to play professionally in Spain

Gabe Kalscheur, Guard — Transferred to Iowa State

Liam Robbins, Center — Transferred to Vanderbilt

Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Guard — Uncommitted

Jarvis Omersa, Forward — Uncommitted

Marcus Carr, Guard — Uncommitted

Martice Mitchell, Forward — Uncommitted

Sam Freeman, Center — Uncommitted

Tre Williams, Guard — Uncommitted

Nebraska

Yvan Ouedraogo, Forward — Transferred to Grand Canyon

Akrol Arop, Forward — Uncommitted

Brett Porter, Forward — Uncommitted

Elijah Wood, Guard — Uncommitted

Teddy Allen, Guard — Uncommitted

Northwestern

Anthony Gaines, Guard — Uncommitted

Miller Kopp, Forward: Uncommitted

Ohio State

Musa Jallow, Guard — Uncommitted

Penn State

Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred to Ohio State

Myreon Jones, Guard — Transferred to Florida

Patrick Kelly, Forward — Transferred to Fordham

Trent Buttrick, Forward — Transferred to UMass

Izaiah Brockington, Guard — Returning to Penn State

John Harrar, Forward — Uncommitted

Seth Lundy, Forward: Uncommitted

Purdue

Aaron Wheeler, Forward — Transferred to St. John's

Emmanuel Dowuona, Center — Uncommitted

Rutgers

Myles Johnson, Center — Transferred to UCLA

Mamadou Doucoure, Forward — Transferred to LaSalle

Daniel Lobach, Forward — Uncommitted

Jacob Young, Guard: Uncommitted

Montez Mathis, Guar — Uncommitted

Wisconsin

Trevor Anderson, Guard — Transferred to Valparaiso

Walt McGrory, Guard — Transferred to South Dakota

Joe Hedstrom, Center — Uncommitted

Nate Reuvers, Forward — Uncommitted

Transfer portal commits to Big Ten programs

Illinois

Omar Payne, Forward — Transferred from Florida

Indiana

Xavier Johnson, Guard — Transferred from Pittsburgh

Maryland

Fatts Russell, Guard — Transferred from Rhode Island

Qudus Wahab, Forward — Transferred from Georgetown

Minnesota

E.J. Stephens, Guard — Transferred from Lafayette

Jamison Battle, Forward — Transferred from George Washington

Luke Loewe, Guard — Transferred from Williams &Mary

Sean Sutherlin, Guard — Transferred from New Hampshire

Northwestern

Elyjah Williams, Forward — Transferred from Farleigh Dickinson

Ohio State