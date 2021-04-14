BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Big Ten Daily: Comings & Goings From the Transfer Portal Around the League

As the NCAA transfer portal continues to expand, here's a look at the inside the Big Ten Conference ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season, with players leaving, staying and arriving throughout the conference.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve a one-time transfer rule that will allow athletes in all sports to change programs without having to sit out a year. With this legislation on the horizon, a record number of athletes have entered the transfer portal. 

In recent years, Purdue basketball has taken advantage of the transfer portal, landing both Evan Boudreaux from Dartmouth in 2018 and Jahaad Proctor from High Point in 2019. 

Boudreaux appeared in 25 games for the Boilermakers during the 2018-19 season, including four starts, and averaged 5.2 points. He played in 30 games during the 2019-20 season and averaged 5.4 points per game. Proctor started 18 games and averaged nine points per game. 

However, the Boilermakers dealt with their fair share of high-profile players leaving the program. Last year, Purdue lost center Matt Haarms to BYU and guard Nojel Eastern to Howard via the transfer portal. Despite the losses, the team was still able to earn itself a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will return a majority of its roster this upcoming season. 

Here's a look at who might find themselves on the move across the Big Ten Conference. 

Big Ten players who entered the transfer portal

Illinois 

  • Adam Miller, Guard — Uncommitted 

Indiana

  • Al Durham, Guard — Transferred to Providence 
  • Armaan Franklin, Guard — Transferred to Virginia
  • Race Thompson, Forward — Returning to Indiana  
  • Jordan Geronimo, Forward— Returning to Indiana 
  • Khristian Lander, Guard — Returning to Indiana
  • Parker Stewart, Guard — Returning to Indiana 
  • Joey Brunk, Center — Uncommitted 

Iowa 

  • Jack Nunge, Forward — Transferred to Xavier 
  • Austin Ash, Guard — Uncommitted 
  • Michael Baer, Forward — Uncommitted 

Maryland 

  • Aquan Smart, Guard — Uncommitted 
  • Chol Marial, Center — Uncommitted 
  • Connor Odom, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Darryl Morsell, Guard — Uncommitted  

Michigan State 

  • Jack Hoiberg, Guard — Transferred to UT-Arlington
  • Rocket Watts, Guard — Uncommitted  

Minnesota 

  • David Mutaf, Guard — Signed to play professionally in Spain 
  • Gabe Kalscheur, Guard — Transferred to Iowa State
  • Liam Robbins, Center — Transferred to Vanderbilt  
  • Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Guard — Uncommitted 
  • Jarvis Omersa, Forward — Uncommitted 
  • Marcus Carr, Guard — Uncommitted 
  • Martice Mitchell, Forward — Uncommitted 
  • Sam Freeman, Center — Uncommitted 
  • Tre Williams, Guard — Uncommitted 

Nebraska 

  • Yvan Ouedraogo, Forward — Transferred to Grand Canyon 
  • Akrol Arop, Forward — Uncommitted 
  • Brett Porter, Forward — Uncommitted 
  • Elijah Wood, Guard — Uncommitted 
  • Teddy Allen, Guard — Uncommitted 

Northwestern 

  • Anthony Gaines, Guard — Uncommitted 
  • Miller Kopp, Forward: Uncommitted  

Ohio State 

  • Musa Jallow, Guard — Uncommitted 

Penn State 

  • Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred to Ohio State 
  • Myreon Jones, Guard — Transferred to Florida 
  • Patrick Kelly, Forward — Transferred to Fordham 
  • Trent Buttrick, Forward — Transferred to UMass 
  • Izaiah Brockington, Guard — Returning to Penn State
  • John Harrar, Forward — Uncommitted  
  • Seth Lundy, Forward: Uncommitted

Purdue

  • Aaron Wheeler, Forward — Transferred to St. John's 
  • Emmanuel Dowuona, Center — Uncommitted 

Rutgers 

  • Myles Johnson, Center — Transferred to UCLA 
  • Mamadou Doucoure, Forward — Transferred to LaSalle 
  • Daniel Lobach, Forward — Uncommitted 
  • Jacob Young, Guard: Uncommitted 
  • Montez Mathis, Guar — Uncommitted 

Wisconsin 

  • Trevor Anderson, Guard — Transferred to Valparaiso
  • Walt McGrory, Guard — Transferred to South Dakota 
  • Joe Hedstrom, Center — Uncommitted 
  • Nate Reuvers, Forward — Uncommitted

Transfer portal commits to Big Ten programs 

Illinois 

  • Omar Payne, Forward — Transferred from Florida 

Indiana 

  • Xavier Johnson, Guard — Transferred from Pittsburgh

Maryland 

  • Fatts Russell, Guard — Transferred from Rhode Island
  • Qudus Wahab, Forward — Transferred from Georgetown

Minnesota 

  • E.J. Stephens, Guard — Transferred from Lafayette
  • Jamison Battle, Forward — Transferred from George Washington
  • Luke Loewe, Guard — Transferred from Williams &Mary
  • Sean Sutherlin, Guard — Transferred from New Hampshire

Northwestern 

  • Elyjah Williams, Forward — Transferred from Farleigh Dickinson

Ohio State 

  • Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred from Penn State

