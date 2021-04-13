Purdue Junior Forward Trevion Williams Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Trevion Williams announced Monday he will declare for the NBA Draft. He was named first-team All-Big Ten last season and led the Boilermakers with 15.5 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following his junior season at Purdue, forward Trevion Williams announced Monday via social media he would declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. He is eligible to be selected on July 29.

Williams will not hire an agent and, as a result, will retain his college eligibility. If invited, he may take part in the NBA Combine from June 21 to 27. Williams has until July 19 to either keep his name among those eligible to be selected or withdraw from the draft and return to the Boilermakers.

"After discussions with my family and Coach [Matt] Painter, I feel the need to take advantage of every opportunity given to me. It has been a dream during my entire life to play in the NBA," Williams said in a statement posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "I have decided to enter my name in the NBA Draft with the focus on becoming the best player I can possibly become, while retaining my collegiate eligibility."

Williams started 26 games and appeared in 28 for Purdue last season while leading the team with 15.5 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game.

He also tallied 2.3 assists per game, making him one of six players across the country to average 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game. Williams was the only high-major player to do so.

Williams finished second in the Big Ten in rebounding and ninth in scoring en route to being named first-team All-Big Ten last season. He was also one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given to the nation's best collegiate center each year.