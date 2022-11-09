Purdue Freshman Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue basketball's 84-53 victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday night to open the 2022-23 season, coach Matt Painter was asked if he looked to get freshman forward Camden Heide into the game.

Fellow freshmen Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were excellent in their college debuts inside Mackey Arena, but it wasn't in the cards for Heide to see any minutes as he continues to see what the season has in store.

Painter said Heide is waiting to decide if he will redshirt early in the year. If he makes that choice, he will join freshman center Will Berg and wait until next year to play for the program.

"He's just going to wait and see," Painter said. "So he can kind of just see the lay of the land in terms of the minutes and things like that and he can make an educated decision. I always think it's good, if guys just aren't 100% about it, just pump the breaks a little bit. Go through a couple games and then kind of see what it is."

During the team's 102-57 exhibition win over Truman State, Heide logged 10 minutes and went 2-for-3 from the field while coming down with three rebounds. He was one of 11 players to score in the contest.

Heide is a four-star recruit who led Wayzata High School to a 2021 Minnesota State Championship before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah last summer. However, he missed the majority of his senior year with a foot injury. As a junior, he averaged almost 18 points and six rebounds per game while shooting above 40% from the 3-point line.

"He's been really good in practice," Painter said. "He's very athletic, makes athletic plays, has a really good shot. I'm excited about his future, but whatever he decides, we have to support. But I know he's going to be a good player."

