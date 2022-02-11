No. 3 Purdue Gets Trounced at Michigan, Falling Out of Big Ten Lead After 82-58 Loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It took a month for No. 3-ranked Purdue to regain its lead in the Big Ten, and it took one game to give it right back.

And they got bombed with a taste of its own medicine.

The Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 in the Big Ten) had no answer for Michigan's torrid shooting on Thursday night, getting walloped 82-58 at the Crisler Center before a national TV audience. They shot poorly themselves, got crushed on the boards, and never figured out a way to shut down the Wolverines' red-hot offense in their first blowout loss of the year.

Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks and Caleb Houstan all had four three-pointers to lead Michigan's rout. The Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 in the Big Ten) were 12-for-21 shooting from three-point range.

Purdue entered the game in a three-way tie for the Big Ten lead with Illinois and Wisconsin, with all three at 10-3. Purdue has just rejoined the lead after smoking Illinois on Tuesday at Mackey Arena, but the quick turnaround didn't help.

Three-points shooting was a huge issue for Purdue, which came into the game leading the league in made threes (233). They were just 1-for-9 in the first half, and missed their first three long balls out of the break. They finished the game making just 4-of-18 three-pointers.

Michigan, by the way, came into the game dead last in the Big Ten in three-pointers made (133)

The two teams met just five days ago, and even though Purdue won 82-76 at Mackey Arena on Sunday, Michigan gave them all they could handle. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan;'s 7-foot-1 center, was able to drag Purdue's big men out onto the perimeter, and he racked up 28 points.

It was the third game in five days for both teams, so neither team had a rest advantage, and there was little need for much game-plan adjustments on short notice. Michigan finished the first half on a 14-5 run to lead by nine at the break.

And in the second half, the Wolverines got hot and stayed hot. They made 9-of-13 three-pointers in the period and blew the game open in a hurry.

All five Michigan starters were in double figures. Dickinson led the way with 22 points. Brooks had 18.

Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 18 points.

