Purdue Guard Braden Smith Named Big Ten Basketball Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Braden Smith was named the Big Ten men's basketball Freshman of the Week for a standout performance in the team's 75-70 victory over Marquette last week.

Smith earned the conference honor for the first time in his career after scoring 20 points with three assists and two rebounds, leading the Boilermakers to a win inside Mackey Arena and a 3-0 record. He went 6-of-8 from the field, 3-of-4 from the 3-point line and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Six of Smith's points came in under a minute, propelling the team to a 65-62 lead with 4:20 left to play in the game. Purdue had just six turnovers against Marquette, a team that entered the matchup averaging 18.5 turnovers per game.

Smith scored 15 points in the second half, including nine points in the final five minutes. After three games, he is second on the team with 10.7 points per game while adding 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

"Those moments where I was super, super tired, just hearing the crowd and hearing my teammates ... to be able to have that kind of makes me forget about how I'm feeling and be more focused on the game," Smith said of his late-game performance.

Purdue will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 24, against West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Ore. The team will then move on to play either No. 6 Gonzaga or Portland State on Friday.

