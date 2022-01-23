Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Not in Uniform Ahead of Game Against Northwestern

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey will not be available for No. 4 Purdue basketball's game against Northwestern at Mackey Arena. The star guard missed the last two days of practice with a hip flexor injury. Sophomore guard Brandon Newman gets the start in his place.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After missing two days of practice leading up to a home matchup with Northwestern at Mackey Arena, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was in street clothes during team warmups.

Ivey will be unavailable for the Boilermakers for the first time this season, and sophomore guard Brandon Newman makes the start in his place.

According to Purdue head coach Matt Painter, Ivey suffered a hip flexor injury in practice before the team's matchup against Indiana. He put up 19 of his 21 points in the second half during the 68-65 loss on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Ivey leads the the Boilermakers 16.7 points and 1.3 blocks per game while averaging a team-high 29.3 minutes per contest. He has also put up five rebounds per game to go along with 2.9 assists.

Ivey is second on the team with a 3-point percentage of 42.2% and is one of five players for Purdue to hit on 40% or higher from beyond the arc this season.

The No. 4-ranked Boilermakers enter the matchup at 15-3, and the Wildcats are 9-7. All three of Purdue's losses have come in Big Ten play, while Northwestern owns a 2-5 record in the conference. However, the team upset No. 14 Michigan State on the road Saturday, Jan. 15.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

HOW PURDUE FAILED TO CLOSE OUT AGAINST INDIANA: No. 4 Purdue led Indiana by two points with a minute left to play Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Boilermakers had opportunities to close out the Hoosiers, but the team was unable to put the game away in the waning seconds. CLICK HERE

No. 4 Purdue led Indiana by two points with a minute left to play Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Boilermakers had opportunities to close out the Hoosiers, but the team was unable to put the game away in the waning seconds. PURDUE DROPS ROAD MATCHUP AGAINST INDIANA: Purdue basketball was unable to put away Indiana on the road Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 21 points in the loss, but 20 points from Rob Phinisee propelled the Hoosiers to victory. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball was unable to put away Indiana on the road Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 21 points in the loss, but 20 points from Rob Phinisee propelled the Hoosiers to victory. PURDUE HANDS ILLINOIS FIRST BIG TEN LOSS: Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic scored made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points while leading Purdue to a double-overtime victory over Illinois on the road. Sophomore center Zach Edey notched 20 points and didn't turn the ball over in the win. CLICK HERE

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic scored made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points while leading Purdue to a double-overtime victory over Illinois on the road. Sophomore center Zach Edey notched 20 points and didn't turn the ball over in the win. EDEY, WILLIAMS OUTPLAY COCKBURN: Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey scored 20 points in the team's 96-88 double-overtime victory over Illinois. He and senior forward Trevion Williams held Kofi Cockburn to 10 points and five rebounds before the Fighting Illini center fouled out. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey scored 20 points in the team's 96-88 double-overtime victory over Illinois. He and senior forward Trevion Williams held Kofi Cockburn to 10 points and five rebounds before the Fighting Illini center fouled out. TREVION WILLIAMS ON WHY HE CAME BACK: Purdue forward Trevion Williams joined the Sasha Live! last week and senior spoke about his experiences testing the NBA waters and his decision to return to a Boilermakers program that he believes is building something special this season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!