What They're Saying About Former Purdue AD Morgan Burke, Who Passed Away Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Morgan Burke spent 23 years as Purdue's athletic director, and left behind a lasting legacy. He passed away Monday at age 68, and the Purdue family had plenty of nice things to say about him.

Here's a brief sample:

Mitch Daniels, Purdue president

“Morgan left an indelible mark on Purdue athletics, and thousands of student-athletes benefited from his faithful leadership,” university president Mitch Daniels said. “He was the ultimate competitor, and his passion for the Boilermakers was second to none. He continued to serve the university the last four years, doing everything he could to strengthen our mission."

David Boudia, Purdue diver

"A sad loss for Boilermaker Nation. I would not be at Purdue if it wasn’t for the hard work Morgan did to build the aquatic center and continued to do for all of Purdue athletes even after retirement. He is the epitome of a Purdue Boilermaker. Morgan, Thank you."

Matt Painter, Purdue basketball coach

Robbie Hummel, Purdue basketball

"I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of Morgan Burke. He was a great man who cared so much about Purdue University. He knew everyone’s name and took such an interest to make every student athlete feel important. Im honored to have known him and he will be greatly missed.''

Sharon Versyp, women's basketball

"My heart goes out to Kate and the entire Burke family today. Morgan was so much more than just an athletic director to all of us. He was a mentor and a friend. My life will be forever changed because of his impact. I will miss him dearly, but I will never forget his legacy. I am truly heartbroken today. Morgan Burke dedicated his life to Purdue Athletics. I never met a person who carried as much passion for student-athletes and made it a point to learn and interact with them on an individual basis. His personal approach to leadership ensured that every Boilermaker knew that they were cared for and that they had a voice.''

Purdue golf

Jim Colletto, former Purdue football coach

"I want to espress my sorrow in regard to the passing of Morgan Burke,former AD at Purdue University. He was great man to work for and I appreciate all the help and advice he provided. He was a good friend. My best to his wife,Kate, and the entire Burke family.'' — Jim Colletto

Trevor Peters, Fox19 television

"Purdue is what it is today because of giants like Morgan Burke. So sad to learn of his passing. Heaven gained one of the greatest Boilermakers! I’ll miss our fist-bumps in passing on the sidelines.''

Purdue diving

Andrew Warsaw, Tennessee football, former Boiler

"Very sad to hear about this. I really enjoyed getting to know Morgan during my time at Purdue. It was a pleasure to have worked for him. My prayers go out to the Burke family. #BoilerUp #HammerDown"

Stephanie Harpenau, Purdue assistant director of compliance.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Morgan. He was an amazing person who made all student-athletes feel welcome as soon as they walked on campus. He had an undeniable passion for Purdue Athletics and will be missed dearly. Prayers to Kate and the Burke family. ''

Austin Parkinson, IUPUI women's basketball coach

"Sad to hear about the sudden passing of Morgan Burke. What I remember most during my time as a student-athlete was his kindness, support & always making himself available to us. He created a tremendous legacy at Purdue & impacted many lives. Praying for Kate & the family!''

Tom Crean, Georgia basketball, former Indiana basketball coach

"I had great respect for Morgan Burke. He loved Purdue, the Big Ten and the state. In 2012, when we beat Purdue on the road for the 1st time, he was waiting to shake my hand at the tunnel. I never forgot it. All class and all in with his people. I’m praying for his family.''

Indiana University Athletics

John Zesiger, former Purdue golfer

"Played Golf 1990-94, 3 Coaches in 4 yrs and Morgan Burke took time to meet with team members, promise us he would put the Purdue men's golf program back on the map and he did. With the absolute utmost respect for everything he did for Purdue sports. Thoughts and prayers to his family.''