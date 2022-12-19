Purdue Remains No. 1 in Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sits atop the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll for the second straight week following a 69-61 win over Davidson on Saturday in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The team improved to 11-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play so far this season.

The Boilermakers pulled in 40 first-place votes and are one of just three programs in this week's rankings with an undefeated record. The No. 2-ranked UConn Huskies are 12-0 and garnered 21 first-place votes following their recent win over Butler.

Purdue remains the highest-ranked Big Ten program and was among just four conference teams cracking the AP Top 25. Illinois and Wisconsin both moved up in the rankings, coming in at No. 16 and No. 17, respectively.

After its second straight loss against a top-10 team, Indiana fell to No. 18. Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State all received votes in Monday's poll as well.

Looking to remain unbeaten, Purdue returns to Mackey Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, for a nonconference matchup against New Orleans inside Mackey Arena. The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Dec. 19

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 7, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Purdue (11-0) UConn (12-0) Houston (11-1) Kansas (10-1) Arizona (10-1) Virginia (8-1) Texas (9-1) Tennessee (9-2) Alabama (9-2) Arkansas (10-1) Gonzaga (9-3) Baylor (7-2) UCLA (10-2) Duke (10-2) Mississippi (11-0) Illinois (8-3) Wisconsin (9-2) Indiana (8-3) Kentucky (7-3) TCU (9-1) Virginia Tech (11-1) Miami (11-1) Auburn (9-2) Marquette (9-3) Arizona State (11-1)

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1

Free Throws Fuel Purdue's 69-61 Win Over Davidson: Purdue moved to 11-0 on the season by knocking down 28 free throws in a victory against Davidson as part of the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Junior center Zach Edey scored 29 points while pulling in 16 rebounds.

What Zach Edey, Caleb Furst Said: No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Davidson 69-61 on Saturday during the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, moving to 11-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of Zach Edey and Caleb Furst's postgame press conference.

What Davidson Coach Matt McKillop Said: No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Davidson 69-61 on Saturday during the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, moving to 11-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt McKillop's postgame press conference.

