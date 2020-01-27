Impact of Kobe Bryant's Death Also Felt at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There is no connection between NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the Purdue basketball program, but his death Sunday still had a big impact on Boilermakers players and coaches.

Bryant, 41, died along with eight other people when his helicopter crashed in California while on his way to his daughter's basketball tournament. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was in the helicopter, as well.

"It just leaves you speechless when you hear news late that," Purdue coach Matt Painter said Monday. "For a guy that had so much in front of him still, just starting his next career, really. It's just really sad.''

Purdue's basketball team was just getting ready to practice early Sunday afternoon when they heard the news.

"We watched film and everybody wasn't quite (together yet),'' Painter said. "Some guys were still getting taped or going back to their locker to get dressed for practice. The coaches were watching film, and that's when we all found out.

"It was pretty somber, and then you have to go out and practice after hearing news like that. For the people who had to play games in our sport in general, NBA or college or high school or any level, it was really hard because of the impact he made. It's pretty difficult.''

Painter said he had never met Bryant. None of his players have either, but they certainly grew up idolizing Bryant, who won five NBA championships and has been the most popular player in the NBA in the past 30 years among with Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Purdue guard Nojel Eastern was a huge Kobe Bryant fan as a kid. The news hit him hard, too.

"We found right before practice,'' Eastern said. "Practice was pretty silent during our stretches. We didn't have much to talk about, but we were all as devastated as everybody else.''

Kobe imitations were part of his life growing up, too, he said.

"Everybody used to throw things into a trash can and talk about Kobe. Fadeaways, Kobe. I was one of the people that did that growing up as well,'' Eastern said. (He was) just somebody that you've actually seen play, and seen highlights and mix tapes.

"If you needed motivation or how to push through certain things, you think of him and his mentality and his drive and intensity with what he did, and with his hard work.''

Eastern mostly appreciated the fact that Bryant pushed himself hard to be the best he could possibly be. And that sticks with him.

"He wasn't satisfied with being great, he wanted to be the greatest,'' Eastern said. "He wanted to be better than the greatest and he never stopped. That work ethic is something that's always going to be there with you.

"One second he's here and then the next second he's gone. So it's like definitely devastating and impactful for sure.''

