BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Impact of Kobe Bryant's Death Also Felt at Purdue

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There is no connection between NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the Purdue basketball program, but his death Sunday still had a big impact on Boilermakers players and coaches.

Bryant, 41, died along with eight other people when his helicopter crashed in California while on his way to his daughter's basketball tournament. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was in the helicopter, as well.  

"It just leaves you speechless when you hear news late that," Purdue coach Matt Painter said Monday. "For a guy that had so much in front of him still, just starting his next career, really. It's just really sad.'' 

Purdue's basketball team was just getting ready to practice early Sunday afternoon when they heard the news. 

"We watched film and everybody wasn't quite (together yet),'' Painter said. "Some guys were still getting taped or going back to their locker to get dressed for practice. The  coaches were watching film, and that's when we all found out. 

"It was pretty somber, and then you have to go out and practice after hearing news like that. For the people who had to play games in our sport in general, NBA or college or high school or any level, it was really hard because of the impact he made. It's pretty difficult.''

Painter said he had never met Bryant. None of his players have either, but they certainly grew up idolizing Bryant, who won five NBA championships and has been the most popular player in the NBA in the past 30 years among with Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Purdue guard Nojel Eastern was a huge Kobe Bryant fan as a kid. The news hit him hard, too.

"We found right before practice,'' Eastern said. "Practice was pretty silent during our stretches. We didn't have much to talk about, but we were all as devastated as everybody else.''

Kobe imitations were part of his life growing up, too, he said.

"Everybody used to throw things into a trash can and talk about Kobe. Fadeaways, Kobe. I was one of the people that did that growing up as well,'' Eastern said. (He was) just somebody that you've actually seen play, and seen highlights and mix tapes. 

"If you needed motivation or how to push through certain things, you think of him and his mentality and his drive and intensity with what he did, and with his hard work.''

Eastern mostly appreciated the fact that Bryant pushed himself hard to be the best he could possibly be. And that sticks with him. 

"He wasn't satisfied with being great, he wanted to be the greatest,'' Eastern said. "He wanted to be better than the greatest and he never stopped. That work ethic is something that's always going to be there with you. 

"One second he's here and then the next second he's gone. So it's like definitely devastating and impactful for sure.'' 

Related stories on Kobe Bryant

  • Indiana coach Archie Miller has lots of family ties to Kobe Bryant. CLICK HERE
  • The game will miss Kobe Bryant dearly CLICK HERE
  • In Los Angeles, Bryant's death doesn't feel real. CLICK HERE

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maryland's Furious Last-Minute Comeback Stuns Indiana

Maryland scores the final seven points of the game to stun Indiana 77-76 on Sunday at Assembly Hall.

tombrew94

Big Ten Daily, Volume 2: Illinois Becoming True Road Warriors

The Fighting Illini have moved into first place in the Big Ten thanks to road wins over Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan, something that's only been done twice in the past 27 years.

tombrew94

Big Ten Daily: Time to Start Paying Attention Now

With Michigan State's loss at Indiana on Thursday night, the Big Ten race is suddenly wide open again, as is the the chase for NCAA tournament bids.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Boudreaux Gives Purdue a Much-Needed Lift on Special Night

Purdue senior Evan Boudreaux knows the impact that cancer can have on a family, so the fact that he got his first start Friday night and led his team to a win was perfect timing.

tombrew94

Purdue Clamps Down on Wisconsin in Easy 70-51 Win

Purdue recovered from a rare home loss by putting a beating on Wisconsin Friday night in an important Big Ten game for the reeling Boilermakers.

tombrew94

Gameday Preview: What to Know About the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin has won only four times in 44 tries at Mackey Arena, but the Badgers have proven then can win on the road in the Big Ten this season, which is no small feat.

tombrew94

Breaking: Indiana Lineman Coy Cronk Transferring to Iowa

Coy Cronk has one year of eligibility remaining and as a graduate transfer, he will play at Iowa in 2020, according to reports.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: For a Change, Home Isn't So Sweet For Purdue

Purdue's 15-game home winning streak in Big Ten games came to a crashing halt Tuesday after a sluggish effort against Illinois.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Illinois Hands Purdue First Home Big Ten Loss

Purdue had won 15 straight Big Ten games at Mackey Arena prior to Tuesday night's loss to Illinois.

tombrew94

Purdue Hires Marty Biagi as Special Teams Coordinator

Marty Biagi is a well-respected special teams coordinator who most recently had good success at North Texas.

tombrew94