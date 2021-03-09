Williams, Edey, Ivey All Receive All-Big Ten Honors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue junior center Trevion Williams was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches on Tuesday, while Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey were named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team, the league office announced.
Williams was voted first team by the coaches and second team by the media. It marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that Purdue had a first-team representative, tied with Maryland for the most first-team honors in that span.
Meanwhile, Edey and Ivey become the first Purdue duo since Robbie Hummel and E’Twaun Moore in 2008 to be named to the All-Freshman Team. It marks just the ninth time in Big Ten history that teammates have been voted to the squad.
Williams, a 6-foot, 10-inch center from Chicago, averaged 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in Big Ten play, becoming the seventh player to average 15, 8 and 2 in league play in the last 30 years. He ranks fourth among all power-conference players in 20-10 games (5) and his nine double-doubles are fourth in the Big Ten and 25th nationally.
For his career, he surpassed 600 career rebounds against Indiana last Saturday and needs 73 points to join the 1,000-point club. He was recently named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center.
Edey was named to the All-Freshman Team after averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 72.9 percent from the free throw line. He has been outstanding as of late, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in the last seven games while shooting 33-of-51 from the field and 24-of-29 from the free throw line.
Edey is one of three freshmen nationally to average 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting at least 60.0 percent from the field and among Big Ten freshmen, he ranks seventh in scoring, third in rebounds, second in blocked shots and fifth in field goal percentage.
After a slow start to the season with a foot injury, Ivey has exploded onto the scene, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in league play. He is one of two Big Ten freshmen since the 1992-93 season to average 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game with at least 12 blocked shots in league play (Michigan State’s Miles Bridges – 2016-17 season).
Over the last four games, Ivey is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 21-of-42 from the field and 16-of-17 from the free throw line. Since being inserted into the starting lineup 10 games ago, the Boilermakers are 7-3 overall while averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Meanwhile, junior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named the team’s Sportsmanship Award recipient. Stefanovic averages 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while leading the team with 49 made three-pointers.
2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Franz Wagner, Michigan
THIRD TEAM
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
Geo Baker, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
Myles Johnson, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS
2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.
2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
SECOND TEAM
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
THIRD TEAM
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
CJ Fredrick, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
Teddy Allen, Nebraska
John Harrar, Penn State
Myreon Jones, Penn State
Myles Johnson, Rutgers
Jacob Young, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS