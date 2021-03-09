Williams, Edey, Ivey All Receive All-Big Ten Honors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue junior center Trevion Williams was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches on Tuesday, while Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey were named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team, the league office announced.

Williams was voted first team by the coaches and second team by the media. It marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that Purdue had a first-team representative, tied with Maryland for the most first-team honors in that span.

Meanwhile, Edey and Ivey become the first Purdue duo since Robbie Hummel and E’Twaun Moore in 2008 to be named to the All-Freshman Team. It marks just the ninth time in Big Ten history that teammates have been voted to the squad.

Williams, a 6-foot, 10-inch center from Chicago, averaged 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in Big Ten play, becoming the seventh player to average 15, 8 and 2 in league play in the last 30 years. He ranks fourth among all power-conference players in 20-10 games (5) and his nine double-doubles are fourth in the Big Ten and 25th nationally.

For his career, he surpassed 600 career rebounds against Indiana last Saturday and needs 73 points to join the 1,000-point club. He was recently named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center.

Edey was named to the All-Freshman Team after averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 72.9 percent from the free throw line. He has been outstanding as of late, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in the last seven games while shooting 33-of-51 from the field and 24-of-29 from the free throw line.

Edey is one of three freshmen nationally to average 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting at least 60.0 percent from the field and among Big Ten freshmen, he ranks seventh in scoring, third in rebounds, second in blocked shots and fifth in field goal percentage.

After a slow start to the season with a foot injury, Ivey has exploded onto the scene, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in league play. He is one of two Big Ten freshmen since the 1992-93 season to average 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game with at least 12 blocked shots in league play (Michigan State’s Miles Bridges – 2016-17 season).

Over the last four games, Ivey is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 21-of-42 from the field and 16-of-17 from the free throw line. Since being inserted into the starting lineup 10 games ago, the Boilermakers are 7-3 overall while averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, junior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named the team’s Sportsmanship Award recipient. Stefanovic averages 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while leading the team with 49 made three-pointers.

2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Franz Wagner, Michigan



THIRD TEAM

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Geo Baker, Rutgers



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Darryl Morsell, Maryland



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Andre Curbelo, Illinois



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS



2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees



Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.



2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SECOND TEAM

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



THIRD TEAM

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Teddy Allen, Nebraska

John Harrar, Penn State

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers

Jacob Young, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS