Purdue Vaults to No. 5 in Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In an eventful Thanksgiving weekend, Purdue basketball improved to 6-0 on the season with wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke en route to being crowned the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Champions.

The Boilermakers defeated the Mountaineers by a 12-point margin in the event's first round before handling the Bulldogs in an 84-66 victory. Those games were a precursor to a 75-56 blasting of the Blue Devils, who didn't score in the final seven minutes of the matchup.

Purdue became just the second team to win back-to-back neutral-site games by 18 or more points against teams in the AP Top 10, joining 1968 UCLA. The victories also marked the first time in school history that the Boilermakers defeated top 10-ranked nonconference teams in back-to-back games.

The team's dominant showing at the event vaulted the program to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll and earned eight first-place votes. Purdue is now the highest-ranked Big Ten program in the country.

The conference had a total of six teams ranked in the latest poll, with No. 10 Indiana, No. 16 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State, No. 22 Maryland and No. 25 Ohio State also cracking the national rankings. Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin all received votes, too.

The Boilermakers have a quick turnaround this week as they look to stay undefeated. The team is scheduled to go on the road to play Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Nov. 28

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 4, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. Houston (6-0)

2. Texas (5-0)

3. Virginia (5-0)

4. Arizona (6-0)

5. Purdue (6-0)

6. Baylor (5-1)

7. Creighton (6-1)

8. UConn (8-0)

9. Kansas (6-1)

10. Indiana (6-0)

T-11. Arkansas (5-1)

T-11. Alabama (6-1)

13. Tennessee (5-1)

14. Gonzaga (5-2)

15. Auburn (7-0)

16. Illinois (5-1)

17. Duke (6-2)

18. North Carolina (5-2)

19. Kentucky (4-2)

20. Michigan State (5-2)

21. UCLA (5-2)

22. Maryland (6-0)

23. Iowa State (5-1)

24. San Diego State (4-2)

25. Ohio State (5-1)

Others receiving votes:

TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1

