Purdue Will Play NC State in Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Brooklyn's Barclays Center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Purdue and North Carolina State will play each other in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The event will feature a quadruple-header of Purdue vs. NC State, Florida vs. Maryland, Iona vs. Yale and Fordham vs. Miami.

The matchup is the third game announced for the Boilermakers this season. It was also announced that the team will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 20-21 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Purdue will face North Carolina in the first round before a matchup with either Villanova or Tennessee.

The program was scheduled to play West Virginia in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Times and television assignments are set to be announced at a later date.

NC State leads the all-time series 5-1, but Purdue won the last game 66-61 in the 2014 Big Ten / ACC Challenge. The upcoming matchup will mark the second meeting between the two teams since coach Matt Painter took over the program.

The Boilermakers have never played in Brooklyn, but they have a 14-11 record in New York City.

Purdue last played in New York City in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament, where the team finished as the runners-up. Purdue also played in the 2016 Jimmy V Classic and defeated Arizona State 97-64. The team played all of those games in Madison Square Garden.

